Amenities

parking gym pool clubhouse hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub media room

This ELEGANT single level floor plan is a has a Fireplace located between the living and dining rooms. The Complex has gated secured access, secured parking, pool, spa, gym and club house. The convenient location of this park-like property is extremely close to shopping malls, restaurants, movie theaters, trolley & bus stops, freeways, beaches, downtown and easy access to schools and churches near the neighborhood.