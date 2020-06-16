Amenities
6790 Amberly St Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE July 1st - Panoramic Views, Spacious Layout, Hardwood Floors, See Video Tour! - 4 BD / 2 BA home in quiet San Carlos neighborhood with views and privacy. Over $5,000 in landscaping improvements to be done before move-in.
Key Features:
- Central heating and A/C
- Washer and dryer included
- Hard flooring throughout (wood, tile, travertine)
- Lots of natural light throughout, well laid-out floorplan
Common Areas:
- Gas stove / oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher included
- Large dining area and large family area lead out to patio
- Partially covered patio, elevated deck with views, secluded seating area accessed from master bedroom with fountain, landscaping
Neighborhood:
- Dailard Neighborhood Park and Dailard Elementary School nearby
- San Carlos Library close by
- Near Lake Murray Park / Mission Trails Park / Cowles Mountain as well as the San Carlos and Mission Trails Golf Courses
Lease Terms:
- 12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score
- Parking - 2 car side-by-side garage with direct access to the home.
- Utilities - Tenant pays all utilities.
- Pet Policy - Pets on case-by-case basis, additional rent and deposit apply.
- No smokers!
