6790 Amberly St Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE July 1st - Panoramic Views, Spacious Layout, Hardwood Floors, See Video Tour! - 4 BD / 2 BA home in quiet San Carlos neighborhood with views and privacy. Over $5,000 in landscaping improvements to be done before move-in.



VIDEO TOUR: http://youtu.be/KM8KwxRitA8



(search 6790 Amberly on Youtube)



In-person showings ONLY with an application submitted! www.hightideprop.com



-----------------------------------------------------



Key Features:

- Central heating and A/C

- Washer and dryer included

- Hard flooring throughout (wood, tile, travertine)

- Lots of natural light throughout, well laid-out floorplan



Common Areas:

- Gas stove / oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher included

- Large dining area and large family area lead out to patio

- Partially covered patio, elevated deck with views, secluded seating area accessed from master bedroom with fountain, landscaping



Neighborhood:

- Dailard Neighborhood Park and Dailard Elementary School nearby

- San Carlos Library close by

- Near Lake Murray Park / Mission Trails Park / Cowles Mountain as well as the San Carlos and Mission Trails Golf Courses

-----------------------------------------------------



Lease Terms:

- 12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score

- Parking - 2 car side-by-side garage with direct access to the home.

- Utilities - Tenant pays all utilities.

- Pet Policy - Pets on case-by-case basis, additional rent and deposit apply.

- No smokers!



Please apply online at www.hightideprop.com



