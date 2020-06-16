All apartments in San Diego
6790 Amberly St

6790 Amberly Street · No Longer Available
Location

6790 Amberly Street, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6790 Amberly St Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE July 1st - Panoramic Views, Spacious Layout, Hardwood Floors, See Video Tour! - 4 BD / 2 BA home in quiet San Carlos neighborhood with views and privacy. Over $5,000 in landscaping improvements to be done before move-in.

VIDEO TOUR: http://youtu.be/KM8KwxRitA8

(search 6790 Amberly on Youtube)

In-person showings ONLY with an application submitted! www.hightideprop.com

-----------------------------------------------------

Key Features:
- Central heating and A/C
- Washer and dryer included
- Hard flooring throughout (wood, tile, travertine)
- Lots of natural light throughout, well laid-out floorplan

Common Areas:
- Gas stove / oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher included
- Large dining area and large family area lead out to patio
- Partially covered patio, elevated deck with views, secluded seating area accessed from master bedroom with fountain, landscaping

Neighborhood:
- Dailard Neighborhood Park and Dailard Elementary School nearby
- San Carlos Library close by
- Near Lake Murray Park / Mission Trails Park / Cowles Mountain as well as the San Carlos and Mission Trails Golf Courses
-----------------------------------------------------

Lease Terms:
- 12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score
- Parking - 2 car side-by-side garage with direct access to the home.
- Utilities - Tenant pays all utilities.
- Pet Policy - Pets on case-by-case basis, additional rent and deposit apply.
- No smokers!

Please apply online at www.hightideprop.com

(RLNE4925316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6790 Amberly St have any available units?
6790 Amberly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6790 Amberly St have?
Some of 6790 Amberly St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6790 Amberly St currently offering any rent specials?
6790 Amberly St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6790 Amberly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6790 Amberly St is pet friendly.
Does 6790 Amberly St offer parking?
Yes, 6790 Amberly St does offer parking.
Does 6790 Amberly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6790 Amberly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6790 Amberly St have a pool?
No, 6790 Amberly St does not have a pool.
Does 6790 Amberly St have accessible units?
No, 6790 Amberly St does not have accessible units.
Does 6790 Amberly St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6790 Amberly St has units with dishwashers.
