Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134

6767 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

6767 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Gorgeous Corner Unit in the Heart of Fashion Valley! Available Now! - Don't miss out on this fabulous first floor corner unit with views from the patio to the inner courtyard area with a peaceful waterfall. Here are the details of this property:

* Two bedroom, two bath
* Patio off of living area
* Great roommate floor plan with bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit
* New laminate plank flooring throughout
* Stainless kitchen appliances
* Stack washer & dryer
* Fireplace
* Air conditioning
* One car garage
* Community pool, spa, gym, and sauna

Small pets negotiable with pet rent. Non-smokers only. Standard Renter's Insurance required. Available for a minimum 12 month lease. Applicants must qualify without a co-signer. All move-in/move-out fees to be paid by tenant.

Please call Alta Vista Properties at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing!

You can also visit our website at http://www.altavistaproperties.net for all our available properties.

DRE License #01835476

(RLNE4751868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 have any available units?
6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 have?
Some of 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 currently offering any rent specials?
6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 is pet friendly.
Does 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 offer parking?
Yes, 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 offers parking.
Does 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 have a pool?
Yes, 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 has a pool.
Does 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 have accessible units?
No, 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 does not have accessible units.
Does 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134 does not have units with dishwashers.
