6767 Friars Road - 134 Unit 134

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Gorgeous Corner Unit in the Heart of Fashion Valley! Available Now! - Don't miss out on this fabulous first floor corner unit with views from the patio to the inner courtyard area with a peaceful waterfall. Here are the details of this property:



* Two bedroom, two bath

* Patio off of living area

* Great roommate floor plan with bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit

* New laminate plank flooring throughout

* Stainless kitchen appliances

* Stack washer & dryer

* Fireplace

* Air conditioning

* One car garage

* Community pool, spa, gym, and sauna



Small pets negotiable with pet rent. Non-smokers only. Standard Renter's Insurance required. Available for a minimum 12 month lease. Applicants must qualify without a co-signer. All move-in/move-out fees to be paid by tenant.



Please call Alta Vista Properties at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing!



You can also visit our website at http://www.altavistaproperties.net for all our available properties.



DRE License #01835476



(RLNE4751868)