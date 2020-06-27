Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

6732 Torenia Trail Available 04/10/20 Home For Rent - Carmel Valley, COMING SOON - This home is located in beautiful Carmel Valley. The Pacific Highlands Ranch Community is located off Carmel Valley road in San Diego's award winning school districts.



4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom and one bathroom located on lower level, great for guests!. Open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Built in speakers throughout home. Split controls for central heating and air between the first and second floor. Community park close by!



Great location, close to shopping centers, restaurants, etc. Easy access to freeways (56 & 5) and coastal close.



Please inquire today to schedule a showing soon!



(RLNE5604898)