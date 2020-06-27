All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

6732 Torenia Trail

6732 Torenia Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6732 Torenia Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
6732 Torenia Trail Available 04/10/20 Home For Rent - Carmel Valley, COMING SOON - This home is located in beautiful Carmel Valley. The Pacific Highlands Ranch Community is located off Carmel Valley road in San Diego's award winning school districts.

4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom and one bathroom located on lower level, great for guests!. Open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Built in speakers throughout home. Split controls for central heating and air between the first and second floor. Community park close by!

Great location, close to shopping centers, restaurants, etc. Easy access to freeways (56 & 5) and coastal close.

Please inquire today to schedule a showing soon!

(RLNE5604898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6732 Torenia Trail have any available units?
6732 Torenia Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6732 Torenia Trail have?
Some of 6732 Torenia Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6732 Torenia Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6732 Torenia Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 Torenia Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6732 Torenia Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6732 Torenia Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6732 Torenia Trail offers parking.
Does 6732 Torenia Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6732 Torenia Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 Torenia Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6732 Torenia Trail has a pool.
Does 6732 Torenia Trail have accessible units?
No, 6732 Torenia Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 Torenia Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6732 Torenia Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

