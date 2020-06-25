All apartments in San Diego
Location

6729 Avenida Andorra, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning contemporary in Muirlands West. Single level ease with dramatic 16 foot ceilings in Living room and wall s of windows. Bring your baby Grande it will fit in perfectly. Spacious entertainment areas, Kitchen/familyroom and Living room /dining room open to exquisite Entertainment patio and Pool. Flagstone hardscape, dramatic lighting and mature landscaping. This has it all plus easy Village and free way access. Muirlands Middle school and LJ High blocks away. A lovely home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6729 Avenida Andorra have any available units?
6729 Avenida Andorra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6729 Avenida Andorra currently offering any rent specials?
6729 Avenida Andorra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6729 Avenida Andorra pet-friendly?
No, 6729 Avenida Andorra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6729 Avenida Andorra offer parking?
No, 6729 Avenida Andorra does not offer parking.
Does 6729 Avenida Andorra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6729 Avenida Andorra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6729 Avenida Andorra have a pool?
Yes, 6729 Avenida Andorra has a pool.
Does 6729 Avenida Andorra have accessible units?
No, 6729 Avenida Andorra does not have accessible units.
Does 6729 Avenida Andorra have units with dishwashers?
No, 6729 Avenida Andorra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6729 Avenida Andorra have units with air conditioning?
No, 6729 Avenida Andorra does not have units with air conditioning.
