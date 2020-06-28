All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6707 Thornwood Street #18
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

6707 Thornwood Street #18

6707 Thornwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

6707 Thornwood Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6707 Thornwood Street #18 Available 10/14/19 Clairemont Corner Unit Condo - Two story 1097 sq. ft. end unit condo with 2 bed/ 1.5 baths. Open kitchen area with appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Carpet throughout the home with a spacious living area and fireplace. 3 car attached garage with a washer and dryer included. Balcony access from the living room. Property is located within walkinng distance of San Diego Mesa College. Must see!

DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2366796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Thornwood Street #18 have any available units?
6707 Thornwood Street #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6707 Thornwood Street #18 have?
Some of 6707 Thornwood Street #18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 Thornwood Street #18 currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Thornwood Street #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Thornwood Street #18 pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Thornwood Street #18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6707 Thornwood Street #18 offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Thornwood Street #18 offers parking.
Does 6707 Thornwood Street #18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6707 Thornwood Street #18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Thornwood Street #18 have a pool?
No, 6707 Thornwood Street #18 does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Thornwood Street #18 have accessible units?
No, 6707 Thornwood Street #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Thornwood Street #18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6707 Thornwood Street #18 has units with dishwashers.
