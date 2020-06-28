All apartments in San Diego
6680 Crabtree Street

Location

6680 Crabtree Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6680 Crabtree Street Available 09/25/19 Paradise Hills, 6680 Crabtree Street - Roomy Home in a Cul-De-Sac - This home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and plenty of room. One bedroom and one bathroom located downstairs. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and mirrored wardrobe doors. The 2 car garage has lots of storage cabinets.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4292545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6680 Crabtree Street have any available units?
6680 Crabtree Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6680 Crabtree Street have?
Some of 6680 Crabtree Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6680 Crabtree Street currently offering any rent specials?
6680 Crabtree Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6680 Crabtree Street pet-friendly?
No, 6680 Crabtree Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6680 Crabtree Street offer parking?
Yes, 6680 Crabtree Street offers parking.
Does 6680 Crabtree Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6680 Crabtree Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6680 Crabtree Street have a pool?
No, 6680 Crabtree Street does not have a pool.
Does 6680 Crabtree Street have accessible units?
No, 6680 Crabtree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6680 Crabtree Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6680 Crabtree Street has units with dishwashers.
