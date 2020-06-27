All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6585 Radio Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6585 Radio Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 8:06 PM

6585 Radio Drive

6585 Radio Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6585 Radio Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. Tile flooring throughout. Remodeled bathroom with beautiful tile, cabinet and fixtures. 2 car tandem parking included. Trash included. Tenant pays water, gas/electric and any other service. Pets OK with an additional $500 security deposit. No Pitbull, Rottweiler or Doberman breeds allowed. Full size new washer & dryer Included in shared laundry room. 850 square feet. $1850 Security Deposit.

**Qualifications**
$3700.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6585 Radio Drive have any available units?
6585 Radio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6585 Radio Drive have?
Some of 6585 Radio Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6585 Radio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6585 Radio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6585 Radio Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6585 Radio Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6585 Radio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6585 Radio Drive offers parking.
Does 6585 Radio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6585 Radio Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6585 Radio Drive have a pool?
No, 6585 Radio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6585 Radio Drive have accessible units?
No, 6585 Radio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6585 Radio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6585 Radio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University