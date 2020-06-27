6585 Radio Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. Tile flooring throughout. Remodeled bathroom with beautiful tile, cabinet and fixtures. 2 car tandem parking included. Trash included. Tenant pays water, gas/electric and any other service. Pets OK with an additional $500 security deposit. No Pitbull, Rottweiler or Doberman breeds allowed. Full size new washer & dryer Included in shared laundry room. 850 square feet. $1850 Security Deposit.



**Qualifications**

$3700.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.