in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6521 Thornwood Street Available 06/01/19 Great house with Solar! A Must See!! - This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located on top of a hill in East Clairemont in a wonderful neighborhood.

It Features:

* SOLAR! * Top of the Line A/C & Heater

* New Stainless Appliances (Micro, Refrigerator, Oven--pictures coming after install)

* Family Room w/Wood Burning Stove * Living Room * Updated Bathrooms

* Patio with Pergola * 2 Car Attached Garage

* Washer/Dryer Available (tenant responsible for any repairs) * Dual Pane Windows

* Stylish Blinds * Skylights in Family Room * Ceiling Fans * Pet Friendly Turf * Patio w/ Pergola

* Gas BBQ Grill (optional) * RV or boat parking * Low Maintenance Yard (Tenant Maintains)

* Year Lease * Security Deposit Same as the Rent

* Tenant Responsible for Utilities--(Trash is free in the city of SD)

* From May 2-13th Please call Jennifer the tenant to set up viewing: 619-990-7019---after May 13th, please call/email Tiffany at Thomas Realtors--619-296-6343

* Tenant is moving May 14th and house is getting a few updates after move out

* $35 Application Fee---Apply at www.thomasrealtors.net

* Pet Considered with Pet Deposit

* Agent: Tiffany Patton--CalBRE Lic. #01800423

Thomas Realtors, 3941 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104



