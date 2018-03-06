Amenities
6521 Thornwood Street Available 06/01/19 Great house with Solar! A Must See!! - This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located on top of a hill in East Clairemont in a wonderful neighborhood.
It Features:
* SOLAR! * Top of the Line A/C & Heater
* New Stainless Appliances (Micro, Refrigerator, Oven--pictures coming after install)
* Family Room w/Wood Burning Stove * Living Room * Updated Bathrooms
* Patio with Pergola * 2 Car Attached Garage
* Washer/Dryer Available (tenant responsible for any repairs) * Dual Pane Windows
* Stylish Blinds * Skylights in Family Room * Ceiling Fans * Pet Friendly Turf * Patio w/ Pergola
* Gas BBQ Grill (optional) * RV or boat parking * Low Maintenance Yard (Tenant Maintains)
* Year Lease * Security Deposit Same as the Rent
* Tenant Responsible for Utilities--(Trash is free in the city of SD)
* From May 2-13th Please call Jennifer the tenant to set up viewing: 619-990-7019---after May 13th, please call/email Tiffany at Thomas Realtors--619-296-6343
* Tenant is moving May 14th and house is getting a few updates after move out
* $35 Application Fee---Apply at www.thomasrealtors.net
* Pet Considered with Pet Deposit
* Agent: Tiffany Patton--CalBRE Lic. #01800423
Thomas Realtors, 3941 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
(RLNE2111010)