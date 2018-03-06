All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

6521 Thornwood Street

6521 Thornwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

6521 Thornwood Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6521 Thornwood Street Available 06/01/19 Great house with Solar! A Must See!! - This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located on top of a hill in East Clairemont in a wonderful neighborhood.
It Features:
* SOLAR! * Top of the Line A/C & Heater
* New Stainless Appliances (Micro, Refrigerator, Oven--pictures coming after install)
* Family Room w/Wood Burning Stove * Living Room * Updated Bathrooms
* Patio with Pergola * 2 Car Attached Garage
* Washer/Dryer Available (tenant responsible for any repairs) * Dual Pane Windows
* Stylish Blinds * Skylights in Family Room * Ceiling Fans * Pet Friendly Turf * Patio w/ Pergola
* Gas BBQ Grill (optional) * RV or boat parking * Low Maintenance Yard (Tenant Maintains)
* Year Lease * Security Deposit Same as the Rent
* Tenant Responsible for Utilities--(Trash is free in the city of SD)
* From May 2-13th Please call Jennifer the tenant to set up viewing: 619-990-7019---after May 13th, please call/email Tiffany at Thomas Realtors--619-296-6343
* Tenant is moving May 14th and house is getting a few updates after move out
* $35 Application Fee---Apply at www.thomasrealtors.net
* Pet Considered with Pet Deposit
* Agent: Tiffany Patton--CalBRE Lic. #01800423
Thomas Realtors, 3941 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104

(RLNE2111010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 Thornwood Street have any available units?
6521 Thornwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6521 Thornwood Street have?
Some of 6521 Thornwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6521 Thornwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
6521 Thornwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 Thornwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6521 Thornwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 6521 Thornwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 6521 Thornwood Street offers parking.
Does 6521 Thornwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6521 Thornwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 Thornwood Street have a pool?
No, 6521 Thornwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 6521 Thornwood Street have accessible units?
No, 6521 Thornwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 Thornwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6521 Thornwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
