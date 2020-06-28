Amenities

6520 Mount Adelbert Drive Available 09/16/19 3 Bed 2 Bath Clairemont Home - Must See! Available September! - This comfortable home in Clairemont is light and bright throughout. The flow of this home is both easy and functional. The living room/dining area is spacious and features a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and multiple sliding glass doors leading into the California Room (enclosed patio), backyard, and side yard.



The kitchen boasts matching appliances including gas oven/stove and dishwasher, a double stainless steel sink and a pass-through window. The kitchen does not include a refrigerator.



The hallway bathroom is large with dazzling lighting and a fresh tiled shower/tub.



All 3 bedrooms are spacious in size and 2 bedrooms displace sliding glass doors to either the front or back yard that also allows beautiful sunlit rooms! The master bathroom includes new lighting and a clean stand-alone shower.



This home is pet-friendly upon approval with an additional $500 pet deposit.



*Renters Insurance Required!



