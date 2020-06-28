All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

6520 Mount Adelbert Drive

6520 Mount Adelbert Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6520 Mount Adelbert Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6520 Mount Adelbert Drive Available 09/16/19 3 Bed 2 Bath Clairemont Home - Must See! Available September! - This comfortable home in Clairemont is light and bright throughout. The flow of this home is both easy and functional. The living room/dining area is spacious and features a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and multiple sliding glass doors leading into the California Room (enclosed patio), backyard, and side yard.

The kitchen boasts matching appliances including gas oven/stove and dishwasher, a double stainless steel sink and a pass-through window. The kitchen does not include a refrigerator.

The hallway bathroom is large with dazzling lighting and a fresh tiled shower/tub.

All 3 bedrooms are spacious in size and 2 bedrooms displace sliding glass doors to either the front or back yard that also allows beautiful sunlit rooms! The master bathroom includes new lighting and a clean stand-alone shower.

Call to schedule an appointment to view this beautiful home!

This home is pet-friendly upon approval with an additional $500 pet deposit.

*Renters Insurance Required!

(RLNE5083738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive have any available units?
6520 Mount Adelbert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive have?
Some of 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Mount Adelbert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive offers parking.
Does 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive have a pool?
No, 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive have accessible units?
No, 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6520 Mount Adelbert Drive has units with dishwashers.
