All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6504 Eldridge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6504 Eldridge St
Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

6504 Eldridge St

6504 Eldridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6504 Eldridge Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bed, 1.5 home, centrally located in a serene Allied Gardens neighborhood, close to plenty of shopping venues, restaurants, SDSU and the 8 freeway. Nice sized kitchen boasts tile floors, ample cabinet/counter space and all appliances included. Interior boasts spacious rooms with hardwood flooring, carpet in the living room, and a laundry area with W/D hookups. On the exterior, youll find a nice-sized fenced backyard with covered patio and a detached 2 car garage. For your added convenience, landscaping is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Eldridge St have any available units?
6504 Eldridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 Eldridge St have?
Some of 6504 Eldridge St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 Eldridge St currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Eldridge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Eldridge St pet-friendly?
No, 6504 Eldridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6504 Eldridge St offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Eldridge St does offer parking.
Does 6504 Eldridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 Eldridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Eldridge St have a pool?
No, 6504 Eldridge St does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Eldridge St have accessible units?
No, 6504 Eldridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Eldridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6504 Eldridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University