6504 Eldridge St

Lovely 3 bed, 1.5 home, centrally located in a serene Allied Gardens neighborhood, close to plenty of shopping venues, restaurants, SDSU and the 8 freeway. Nice sized kitchen boasts tile floors, ample cabinet/counter space and all appliances included. Interior boasts spacious rooms with hardwood flooring, carpet in the living room, and a laundry area with W/D hookups. On the exterior, youll find a nice-sized fenced backyard with covered patio and a detached 2 car garage. For your added convenience, landscaping is included in the rent.