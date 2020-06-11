All apartments in San Diego
6448 Caminito Listo
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

6448 Caminito Listo

6448 Caminito Listo · No Longer Available
Location

6448 Caminito Listo, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
6448 Caminito Listo Available 04/06/19 2BR-Den/2.5BA Townhouse. Canyon setting, quiet cul-de-sac, & large, private yard! - Townhouse - 2 Bedrooms + Den, 2.5 Baths
Built in 1985, 1520 Square Feet

With only one common wall, private entry, and a large yard, this townhouse feels like a detached house.
2-car attached garage with direct entry.
There is an open den upstairs, ideal for a home office.
Wood flooring downstairs and in main bedroom.
Laundry closet, full size washer and dryer included.
All appliances included.
Central air conditioning.
Fireplace.
High ceilings, skylights, large windows - very light interior.
Large yard overlooking a canyon and with a very private setting.

Shared pool, spa. Plenty of guest parking
Complex is located next to Tecolote Canyon Nature Preserve

Located close to Mission Hills, Little Italy, Downtown, and Mission Bay

LEASE TERMS
Available for move-in on April 4th
Security deposit of $3,000.00
Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, sewer
Renter's insurance required
Gardening service included
No smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2727256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6448 Caminito Listo have any available units?
6448 Caminito Listo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6448 Caminito Listo have?
Some of 6448 Caminito Listo's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6448 Caminito Listo currently offering any rent specials?
6448 Caminito Listo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6448 Caminito Listo pet-friendly?
No, 6448 Caminito Listo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6448 Caminito Listo offer parking?
Yes, 6448 Caminito Listo offers parking.
Does 6448 Caminito Listo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6448 Caminito Listo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6448 Caminito Listo have a pool?
Yes, 6448 Caminito Listo has a pool.
Does 6448 Caminito Listo have accessible units?
No, 6448 Caminito Listo does not have accessible units.
Does 6448 Caminito Listo have units with dishwashers?
No, 6448 Caminito Listo does not have units with dishwashers.
