Amenities
6448 Caminito Listo Available 04/06/19 2BR-Den/2.5BA Townhouse. Canyon setting, quiet cul-de-sac, & large, private yard! - Townhouse - 2 Bedrooms + Den, 2.5 Baths
Built in 1985, 1520 Square Feet
With only one common wall, private entry, and a large yard, this townhouse feels like a detached house.
2-car attached garage with direct entry.
There is an open den upstairs, ideal for a home office.
Wood flooring downstairs and in main bedroom.
Laundry closet, full size washer and dryer included.
All appliances included.
Central air conditioning.
Fireplace.
High ceilings, skylights, large windows - very light interior.
Large yard overlooking a canyon and with a very private setting.
Shared pool, spa. Plenty of guest parking
Complex is located next to Tecolote Canyon Nature Preserve
Located close to Mission Hills, Little Italy, Downtown, and Mission Bay
LEASE TERMS
Available for move-in on April 4th
Security deposit of $3,000.00
Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, sewer
Renter's insurance required
Gardening service included
No smoking.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2727256)