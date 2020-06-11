Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

6448 Caminito Listo Available 04/06/19 2BR-Den/2.5BA Townhouse. Canyon setting, quiet cul-de-sac, & large, private yard! - Townhouse - 2 Bedrooms + Den, 2.5 Baths

Built in 1985, 1520 Square Feet



With only one common wall, private entry, and a large yard, this townhouse feels like a detached house.

2-car attached garage with direct entry.

There is an open den upstairs, ideal for a home office.

Wood flooring downstairs and in main bedroom.

Laundry closet, full size washer and dryer included.

All appliances included.

Central air conditioning.

Fireplace.

High ceilings, skylights, large windows - very light interior.

Large yard overlooking a canyon and with a very private setting.



Shared pool, spa. Plenty of guest parking

Complex is located next to Tecolote Canyon Nature Preserve



Located close to Mission Hills, Little Italy, Downtown, and Mission Bay



LEASE TERMS

Available for move-in on April 4th

Security deposit of $3,000.00

Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, sewer

Renter's insurance required

Gardening service included

No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2727256)