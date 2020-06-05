All apartments in San Diego
6438 Sullivan Ave
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:13 AM

6438 Sullivan Ave

6438 Sullivan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6438 Sullivan Ave, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 05/24/19 Gorgeous, Updated Two Bedroom Apartment at an Unbeatable Price! Available in Late May.

Convenient location, just a 15-minute drive to downtown San Diego and the Naval Base, and 20 minutes to San Diego State.

An easy 10-minute walk to Encanto Trolley Station, local transportation stops, Encanto Park, supermarket, restaurants, and shops.

Unit Features:
- Renovated 2 bed/1 bath ground floor cottage style apartment
- Stunning and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, gas range/oven, new charcoal colored counters and white cabinets, and dual sink
- Upgraded bathroom with newer cabinets, counters, shower and bathtub
- Hardwood-style vinyl floors
- Modern ceiling fans throughout
- Central gas heat
-Off street parking included

Community Features:
- On site laundry facility
- Gated access
- Smoke-free

Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security deposit $1000
- Water/sewer/trash service is included
- No pets are allowed

Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/6438-Sullivan-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92114

*Photos are of a similar unit*

Call (833) 367-6963 or message us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4857372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6438 Sullivan Ave have any available units?
6438 Sullivan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6438 Sullivan Ave have?
Some of 6438 Sullivan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6438 Sullivan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6438 Sullivan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6438 Sullivan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6438 Sullivan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6438 Sullivan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6438 Sullivan Ave offers parking.
Does 6438 Sullivan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6438 Sullivan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6438 Sullivan Ave have a pool?
No, 6438 Sullivan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6438 Sullivan Ave have accessible units?
No, 6438 Sullivan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6438 Sullivan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6438 Sullivan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
