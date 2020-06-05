Amenities
Available 05/24/19 Gorgeous, Updated Two Bedroom Apartment at an Unbeatable Price! Available in Late May.
Convenient location, just a 15-minute drive to downtown San Diego and the Naval Base, and 20 minutes to San Diego State.
An easy 10-minute walk to Encanto Trolley Station, local transportation stops, Encanto Park, supermarket, restaurants, and shops.
Unit Features:
- Renovated 2 bed/1 bath ground floor cottage style apartment
- Stunning and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, gas range/oven, new charcoal colored counters and white cabinets, and dual sink
- Upgraded bathroom with newer cabinets, counters, shower and bathtub
- Hardwood-style vinyl floors
- Modern ceiling fans throughout
- Central gas heat
-Off street parking included
Community Features:
- On site laundry facility
- Gated access
- Smoke-free
Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security deposit $1000
- Water/sewer/trash service is included
- No pets are allowed
Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/6438-Sullivan-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92114
*Photos are of a similar unit*
Call (833) 367-6963 or message us today to learn more.
We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4857372)