Available 05/24/19 Gorgeous, Updated Two Bedroom Apartment at an Unbeatable Price! Available in Late May.



Convenient location, just a 15-minute drive to downtown San Diego and the Naval Base, and 20 minutes to San Diego State.



An easy 10-minute walk to Encanto Trolley Station, local transportation stops, Encanto Park, supermarket, restaurants, and shops.



Unit Features:

- Renovated 2 bed/1 bath ground floor cottage style apartment

- Stunning and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, gas range/oven, new charcoal colored counters and white cabinets, and dual sink

- Upgraded bathroom with newer cabinets, counters, shower and bathtub

- Hardwood-style vinyl floors

- Modern ceiling fans throughout

- Central gas heat

-Off street parking included



Community Features:

- On site laundry facility

- Gated access

- Smoke-free



Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security deposit $1000

- Water/sewer/trash service is included

- No pets are allowed



Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/6438-Sullivan-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92114



*Photos are of a similar unit*



Call (833) 367-6963 or message us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



