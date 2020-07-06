All apartments in San Diego
6430 Gary Court

6430 Gary Court
Location

6430 Gary Court, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Traditional, 5 beds, 3-baths single-family house in the dynamic neighborhood of College East in San Diego.

The classic, unfurnished, bright interior features polished hardwood and tile floors, large windows, and fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops with backsplash, wood cabinets that have ample storage space; appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The well-lit bedrooms with built-in closets are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Its bathrooms are furnished with vanity cabinets, shower/tub combos each enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel.

The home also features additional room such as a living room, dining room, master bath, family room, and storage space. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control gas heating is installed.

The exterior features a fenced yard - perfect for outdoor activities with friends and family. An attached covered garage and driveway parking are available. Pets are not encouraged. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, trash, cable, electricity, and the internet. The landlord will handle the yard maintenance.

Nearby Parks: Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and Del Cerro Park, and Scripps Park.

Nearby Schools:
Language Academy - 0.2 mile, 6/10
Clay Elementary School - 0.53 mile, 6/10
Harriet Tubman Village Charter School - 0.64 mile, 4/10
Hearst Elementary School - 0.86 mile, 10/10

Bus lines:
14 Grantville Trolley - Baltimore & Lake Murray - 0.1 mile
1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.3 mile
936 Spring Valley - SDSU - 0.5 mile
856 SDSU - Cuyamaca College - 0.5 mile

Rail Lines:
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5266495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6430 Gary Court have any available units?
6430 Gary Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6430 Gary Court have?
Some of 6430 Gary Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6430 Gary Court currently offering any rent specials?
6430 Gary Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6430 Gary Court pet-friendly?
No, 6430 Gary Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6430 Gary Court offer parking?
Yes, 6430 Gary Court offers parking.
Does 6430 Gary Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6430 Gary Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6430 Gary Court have a pool?
No, 6430 Gary Court does not have a pool.
Does 6430 Gary Court have accessible units?
No, 6430 Gary Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6430 Gary Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6430 Gary Court has units with dishwashers.

