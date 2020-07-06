6430 Gary Court

Amenities

Traditional, 5 beds, 3-baths single-family house in the dynamic neighborhood of College East in San Diego.



The classic, unfurnished, bright interior features polished hardwood and tile floors, large windows, and fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops with backsplash, wood cabinets that have ample storage space; appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The well-lit bedrooms with built-in closets are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Its bathrooms are furnished with vanity cabinets, shower/tub combos each enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel.



The home also features additional room such as a living room, dining room, master bath, family room, and storage space. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control gas heating is installed.



The exterior features a fenced yard - perfect for outdoor activities with friends and family. An attached covered garage and driveway parking are available. Pets are not encouraged. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, trash, cable, electricity, and the internet. The landlord will handle the yard maintenance.



Nearby Parks: Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and Del Cerro Park, and Scripps Park.



Nearby Schools:

Language Academy - 0.2 mile, 6/10

Clay Elementary School - 0.53 mile, 6/10

Harriet Tubman Village Charter School - 0.64 mile, 4/10

Hearst Elementary School - 0.86 mile, 10/10



Bus lines:

14 Grantville Trolley - Baltimore & Lake Murray - 0.1 mile

1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.3 mile

936 Spring Valley - SDSU - 0.5 mile

856 SDSU - Cuyamaca College - 0.5 mile



Rail Lines:

Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.5 mile



(RLNE5266495)