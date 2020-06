Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage internet access

Completely private studio above garage. Private entry and access to laundry room. Also enjoy the use of the pool (times apply) and spectacular view from the pool area. Located on a very quiet residential street. Looking for a single person ONLY, no smoking, drugs or parties. The unit comes equipped with a newer fridge, microwave and stove top. Dual paned windows, A/C, heat, newer flooring, updated kitchen and paint.



Lease Details: Utilities are included, except for cable and internet.