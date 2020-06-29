6420 Bell Bluff Ave.

Amenities

Located in the Carefree San Carlos Community, this fully updated 2br 1ba condo will be at the top of your list! On top of the prime location, this unit has been outfitted with all the bells and whistles – you’re not going to want to miss it! Upon entering the unit you’ll be greeted by a spacious open concept living area that includes the kitchen, dining room and living room; the open layout allows maximum living space flexibility. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave & dishwasher), granite counters and updated cabinets. The matching bathroom has plenty of counter and cabinet/drawer space. The hallway has an abundance of storage (2 pantry size closets and a linen closet). The unit has tile flooring throughout so keeping it clean will be a breeze. In addition to ceiling fans, each room comes with a (brand new!) mini split AC/heat system to keep the entire unit comfortable year-round. Not only is the condo located in one of the most desirable areas of San Diego, it is also located in one of the best parts of the community – right at the end of the cul-de-sac. In addition to this, you’ll have a clear view of Cowles Mountain from your balcony and quick access to Mission Trails Park. If the unit interior doesn’t have enough storage for you, the carport assigned to the unit also comes with 3 large storage closets for your exclusive use. With the unit, you’ll have access to a community pool, the many large grass areas perfect for picnics, and the building laundry room. Don’t let this one pass you buy, give us a call TODAY!