All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6420 Bell Bluff Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6420 Bell Bluff Ave.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

6420 Bell Bluff Ave.

6420 Bell Bluff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6420 Bell Bluff Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF 1ST MONTH"S RENT!!***

Located in the Carefree San Carlos Community, this fully updated 2br 1ba condo will be at the top of your list! On top of the prime location, this unit has been outfitted with all the bells and whistles – you’re not going to want to miss it! Upon entering the unit you’ll be greeted by a spacious open concept living area that includes the kitchen, dining room and living room; the open layout allows maximum living space flexibility. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave & dishwasher), granite counters and updated cabinets. The matching bathroom has plenty of counter and cabinet/drawer space. The hallway has an abundance of storage (2 pantry size closets and a linen closet). The unit has tile flooring throughout so keeping it clean will be a breeze. In addition to ceiling fans, each room comes with a (brand new!) mini split AC/heat system to keep the entire unit comfortable year-round. Not only is the condo located in one of the most desirable areas of San Diego, it is also located in one of the best parts of the community – right at the end of the cul-de-sac. In addition to this, you’ll have a clear view of Cowles Mountain from your balcony and quick access to Mission Trails Park. If the unit interior doesn’t have enough storage for you, the carport assigned to the unit also comes with 3 large storage closets for your exclusive use. With the unit, you’ll have access to a community pool, the many large grass areas perfect for picnics, and the building laundry room. Don’t let this one pass you buy, give us a call TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. have any available units?
6420 Bell Bluff Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. have?
Some of 6420 Bell Bluff Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Bell Bluff Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. offers parking.
Does 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. has a pool.
Does 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 Bell Bluff Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University