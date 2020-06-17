All apartments in San Diego
6390 Decanture Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

6390 Decanture Street

6390 Decanture Street · No Longer Available
Location

6390 Decanture Street, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6390 Decanture Street Available 06/07/19 Gorgeous Remodeled Home With Upgrades Available in Del Cerro! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
Remodeled home in Del Cerro, located on a large, professionally landscaped lot and nearby award winning schools. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with approximately 1480 sq. ft. This home has many impressive features and amenities such as formal living room and dining room areas; casual family and eating area with a fire place; beautifully renovated chefs dream kitchen with all newer appliances,beautiful wooden kitchen cabinets, and lots of counter space; newer flooring, window treatments, decorator paint; 2-Car attached garage with laundry area, fabulous fully fenced back yard perfect for entertaining, expansive master suite with all new vanity; Central air conditioning and ceiling fans; Close to schools, parks, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Small pets will be considered. Rental amount includes gardener. No Smoking Please.

CAL-BRE# 01859951

(RLNE2197476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6390 Decanture Street have any available units?
6390 Decanture Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6390 Decanture Street have?
Some of 6390 Decanture Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6390 Decanture Street currently offering any rent specials?
6390 Decanture Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6390 Decanture Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6390 Decanture Street is pet friendly.
Does 6390 Decanture Street offer parking?
Yes, 6390 Decanture Street offers parking.
Does 6390 Decanture Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6390 Decanture Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6390 Decanture Street have a pool?
No, 6390 Decanture Street does not have a pool.
Does 6390 Decanture Street have accessible units?
No, 6390 Decanture Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6390 Decanture Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6390 Decanture Street does not have units with dishwashers.
