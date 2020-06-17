Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6390 Decanture Street Available 06/07/19 Gorgeous Remodeled Home With Upgrades Available in Del Cerro! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

www.sandiegorpm.com

Or call 858-239-0600



Remodeled home in Del Cerro, located on a large, professionally landscaped lot and nearby award winning schools. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with approximately 1480 sq. ft. This home has many impressive features and amenities such as formal living room and dining room areas; casual family and eating area with a fire place; beautifully renovated chefs dream kitchen with all newer appliances,beautiful wooden kitchen cabinets, and lots of counter space; newer flooring, window treatments, decorator paint; 2-Car attached garage with laundry area, fabulous fully fenced back yard perfect for entertaining, expansive master suite with all new vanity; Central air conditioning and ceiling fans; Close to schools, parks, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Small pets will be considered. Rental amount includes gardener. No Smoking Please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information or to arrange for a personal showing.

CAL-BRE# 01859951



(RLNE2197476)