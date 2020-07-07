639 Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ef596a02b ---- Vintage apartment with 1930s Spanish-style. Small community with lots of charm including gorgeous ceiling beams and arched doorways. Gas stove, ceiling fan & tiled bathroom. First floor end unit offers extra space. Excellent location close to shops and dining. Street parking. Cats OK with additional deposit, assistive animals are exempt. Schedule a showing here: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Drivers License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. 1st Floor Unit On Site Laundry