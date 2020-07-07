All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

639 Pennsylvania Avenue

639 Pennsylvania Ave · No Longer Available
Location

639 Pennsylvania Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ef596a02b ---- Vintage apartment with 1930s Spanish-style. Small community with lots of charm including gorgeous ceiling beams and arched doorways. Gas stove, ceiling fan & tiled bathroom. First floor end unit offers extra space. Excellent location close to shops and dining. Street parking. Cats OK with additional deposit, assistive animals are exempt. Schedule a showing here: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Drivers License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. 1st Floor Unit On Site Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
639 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 639 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
639 Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Pennsylvania Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 639 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 639 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 639 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 639 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 639 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 639 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

