San Diego, CA
6379 Caminito Luisito
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

6379 Caminito Luisito

6379 Caminito Luisito · No Longer Available
Location

6379 Caminito Luisito, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Available 05/01/19 3Beds 2Baths near USD, FashionValley Mall - Property Id: 55915

This townhouse features 3 bedrooms, consisting of one master bedroom with a connecting bath, and two other bedrooms with oversized closets and windows. With 2 skylights and wide south-facing windows, light floods across both floors. The first floor features an eat-in kitchen connected to a balcony as well as a hardwood floored living room. On the ground floor are the master bedroom with a connecting bath, one bedroom, and an oversized linen closet and extra storage space. The townhouse stretches 1221 sq ft, and includes a washer and dryer, 1 car garage, and a walled open-air courtyard that can double as another parking spot.

As a bonus, you will also have access to the Friars Village clubhouse, which includes an outdoor pool and spa, indoor pool tables, ping-pong tables, a beach volleyball court, and a large playground.

Rent is $2800 per month, with $2800 for deposit. Furnished apartment available upon request. No pets. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55915
Property Id 55915

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4753596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6379 Caminito Luisito have any available units?
6379 Caminito Luisito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6379 Caminito Luisito have?
Some of 6379 Caminito Luisito's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6379 Caminito Luisito currently offering any rent specials?
6379 Caminito Luisito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6379 Caminito Luisito pet-friendly?
No, 6379 Caminito Luisito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6379 Caminito Luisito offer parking?
Yes, 6379 Caminito Luisito offers parking.
Does 6379 Caminito Luisito have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6379 Caminito Luisito offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6379 Caminito Luisito have a pool?
Yes, 6379 Caminito Luisito has a pool.
Does 6379 Caminito Luisito have accessible units?
No, 6379 Caminito Luisito does not have accessible units.
Does 6379 Caminito Luisito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6379 Caminito Luisito has units with dishwashers.
