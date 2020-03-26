6379 Caminito Luisito

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub volleyball court

Available 05/01/19 3Beds 2Baths near USD, FashionValley Mall - Property Id: 55915



This townhouse features 3 bedrooms, consisting of one master bedroom with a connecting bath, and two other bedrooms with oversized closets and windows. With 2 skylights and wide south-facing windows, light floods across both floors. The first floor features an eat-in kitchen connected to a balcony as well as a hardwood floored living room. On the ground floor are the master bedroom with a connecting bath, one bedroom, and an oversized linen closet and extra storage space. The townhouse stretches 1221 sq ft, and includes a washer and dryer, 1 car garage, and a walled open-air courtyard that can double as another parking spot.



As a bonus, you will also have access to the Friars Village clubhouse, which includes an outdoor pool and spa, indoor pool tables, ping-pong tables, a beach volleyball court, and a large playground.



Rent is $2800 per month, with $2800 for deposit. Furnished apartment available upon request. No pets. No smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55915

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4753596)