Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

6371 Silverbush Creek Street

6371 Silverbush Creek Street · No Longer Available
Location

6371 Silverbush Creek Street, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
6371 Silverbush Creek Street Available 01/02/20 Executive Caliber Home in Carmel Valley - Executive caliber rental home in the Pacific Highlands Ranch community of Carmel Valley (San Diego). This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom + loft single-family home offers a large outdoor entertainment space, spacious bedrooms and access to a private community center. The 2,840 Sq Ft home opens up to a multi-use space that can be used as a family room or dining room and connects to an open-concept living room and kitchen area. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, premium stainless steel appliances including a double oven and a large island with space for seating. One bedroom and full bathroom located on the first floor.

The second floor includes two guest bedrooms, one full guest bathroom and a loft space that is perfect for an office or play room. The large master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and a spacious ensuite bathroom. The bathroom includes a dual vanity, a large soaking tub and a glass enclosed walk-in shower. A sliding glass door off the kitchen opens up to a large backyard with a brick paved patio with a fire-pit, a built-in BBQ and a grass play area. Attached three car garage with direct access to the home. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer, storage cabinets and laundry tub. Gardening service included in the rental rate. Tenants will have access to the private community center with amenities to include: two pools, spa, kids splash pad, BBQ's, clubhouse and fitness center. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

Nearby schools to the community include: Solana Ranch Elementary, Pacific Trails Middle School, Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4446367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6371 Silverbush Creek Street have any available units?
6371 Silverbush Creek Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6371 Silverbush Creek Street have?
Some of 6371 Silverbush Creek Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6371 Silverbush Creek Street currently offering any rent specials?
6371 Silverbush Creek Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6371 Silverbush Creek Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6371 Silverbush Creek Street is pet friendly.
Does 6371 Silverbush Creek Street offer parking?
Yes, 6371 Silverbush Creek Street offers parking.
Does 6371 Silverbush Creek Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6371 Silverbush Creek Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6371 Silverbush Creek Street have a pool?
Yes, 6371 Silverbush Creek Street has a pool.
Does 6371 Silverbush Creek Street have accessible units?
No, 6371 Silverbush Creek Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6371 Silverbush Creek Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6371 Silverbush Creek Street does not have units with dishwashers.

