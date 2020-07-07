Amenities

6371 Silverbush Creek Street Available 01/02/20 Executive Caliber Home in Carmel Valley - Executive caliber rental home in the Pacific Highlands Ranch community of Carmel Valley (San Diego). This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom + loft single-family home offers a large outdoor entertainment space, spacious bedrooms and access to a private community center. The 2,840 Sq Ft home opens up to a multi-use space that can be used as a family room or dining room and connects to an open-concept living room and kitchen area. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, premium stainless steel appliances including a double oven and a large island with space for seating. One bedroom and full bathroom located on the first floor.



The second floor includes two guest bedrooms, one full guest bathroom and a loft space that is perfect for an office or play room. The large master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and a spacious ensuite bathroom. The bathroom includes a dual vanity, a large soaking tub and a glass enclosed walk-in shower. A sliding glass door off the kitchen opens up to a large backyard with a brick paved patio with a fire-pit, a built-in BBQ and a grass play area. Attached three car garage with direct access to the home. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer, storage cabinets and laundry tub. Gardening service included in the rental rate. Tenants will have access to the private community center with amenities to include: two pools, spa, kids splash pad, BBQ's, clubhouse and fitness center. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



Nearby schools to the community include: Solana Ranch Elementary, Pacific Trails Middle School, Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



