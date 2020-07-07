6371 Estrella Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 BR / 2 BA 1100 SQFT Allied Gardens/ San Diego Home - Beautifully upgraded home in Allied Gardens in San Diego. The property has been recently renovated with upgrades throughout. The property features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and granite countertops. The home features a bright and spacious floor plan. The home also features refinished wood flooring, Central Air Conditioning, and Heat. The property also has a large and private backyard with a patio that is great for entertaining. The property is conveniently located near schools (Stephen C. Foster Elementary School), Local stores and easy access to the 8 and 15 Freeways.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities

Pets Allowed Conditional with owner approval - Dogs



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



