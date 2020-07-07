All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6371 Estrella Ave
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

6371 Estrella Ave

6371 Estrella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6371 Estrella Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BR / 2 BA 1100 SQFT Allied Gardens/ San Diego Home - Beautifully upgraded home in Allied Gardens in San Diego. The property has been recently renovated with upgrades throughout. The property features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and granite countertops. The home features a bright and spacious floor plan. The home also features refinished wood flooring, Central Air Conditioning, and Heat. The property also has a large and private backyard with a patio that is great for entertaining. The property is conveniently located near schools (Stephen C. Foster Elementary School), Local stores and easy access to the 8 and 15 Freeways.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
Pets Allowed Conditional with owner approval - Dogs

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

(RLNE5211864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6371 Estrella Ave have any available units?
6371 Estrella Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6371 Estrella Ave have?
Some of 6371 Estrella Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6371 Estrella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6371 Estrella Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6371 Estrella Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6371 Estrella Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6371 Estrella Ave offer parking?
No, 6371 Estrella Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6371 Estrella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6371 Estrella Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6371 Estrella Ave have a pool?
No, 6371 Estrella Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6371 Estrella Ave have accessible units?
No, 6371 Estrella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6371 Estrella Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6371 Estrella Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

