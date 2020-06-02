6366 Rancho Mission #807

6366 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108 Grantville
Best deal in Mission Valley! - 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit Centrally located in San Diego convenient to all Well managed unit with pool and spa Minutes away from Mission Valley and Fashion Valley shopping centers
Great floor plan with open kitchen Spacious living room as well as walk in closet in bedroom Be impressed by the abundant storage space Easy to maintain flooring through out the unit You have to see to appreciate all amenities offered Assigned parking spot is just outside your door step
Call today Top Notch Realty 8587150688
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4977006)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
