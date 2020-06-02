All apartments in San Diego
6366 Rancho Mission #807

6366 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6366 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Best deal in Mission Valley! -
1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit
Centrally located in San Diego convenient to all
Well managed unit with pool and spa
Minutes away from Mission Valley and Fashion Valley shopping centers

Great floor plan with open kitchen
Spacious living room as well as walk in closet in bedroom
Be impressed by the abundant storage space
Easy to maintain flooring through out the unit
You have to see to appreciate all amenities offered
Assigned parking spot is just outside your door step

Call today Top Notch Realty
8587150688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4977006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6366 Rancho Mission #807 have any available units?
6366 Rancho Mission #807 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6366 Rancho Mission #807 have?
Some of 6366 Rancho Mission #807's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6366 Rancho Mission #807 currently offering any rent specials?
6366 Rancho Mission #807 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6366 Rancho Mission #807 pet-friendly?
No, 6366 Rancho Mission #807 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6366 Rancho Mission #807 offer parking?
Yes, 6366 Rancho Mission #807 offers parking.
Does 6366 Rancho Mission #807 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6366 Rancho Mission #807 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6366 Rancho Mission #807 have a pool?
Yes, 6366 Rancho Mission #807 has a pool.
Does 6366 Rancho Mission #807 have accessible units?
No, 6366 Rancho Mission #807 does not have accessible units.
Does 6366 Rancho Mission #807 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6366 Rancho Mission #807 does not have units with dishwashers.
