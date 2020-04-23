6346 Caminito Juanico

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

COMING SOON! ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM CONDO IN FRIARS VILLAGE! - Coming soon - This one has it all! It features a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Newer carpet and paint. Super convenient parking with a 2 car attached garage and an additional assigned space. Property features additional storage, nearly 300 square feet located at the back of the 2 car garage. Appreciate great views from your private balcony, on clear days you can see all the way to the ocean. Friar's Village is perfectly located near dining, shopping and entertainment. Just miles to the Bay, beaches and very near the USD and SDSU campuses. Complex features a Junior Olympic swimming pool, large spa, rec room, pool tables and more. Small pets under 25 pounds welcome. Call us today to schedule a showing at 619-746-6547 ext 105



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



