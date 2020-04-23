All apartments in San Diego
6346 Caminito Juanico
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

6346 Caminito Juanico

6346 Caminito Juanico · No Longer Available
Location

6346 Caminito Juanico, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
COMING SOON! ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM CONDO IN FRIARS VILLAGE! - Coming soon - This one has it all! It features a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Newer carpet and paint. Super convenient parking with a 2 car attached garage and an additional assigned space. Property features additional storage, nearly 300 square feet located at the back of the 2 car garage. Appreciate great views from your private balcony, on clear days you can see all the way to the ocean. Friar's Village is perfectly located near dining, shopping and entertainment. Just miles to the Bay, beaches and very near the USD and SDSU campuses. Complex features a Junior Olympic swimming pool, large spa, rec room, pool tables and more. Small pets under 25 pounds welcome. Call us today to schedule a showing at 619-746-6547 ext 105

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE3918225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6346 Caminito Juanico have any available units?
6346 Caminito Juanico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6346 Caminito Juanico have?
Some of 6346 Caminito Juanico's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6346 Caminito Juanico currently offering any rent specials?
6346 Caminito Juanico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6346 Caminito Juanico pet-friendly?
Yes, 6346 Caminito Juanico is pet friendly.
Does 6346 Caminito Juanico offer parking?
Yes, 6346 Caminito Juanico offers parking.
Does 6346 Caminito Juanico have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6346 Caminito Juanico offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6346 Caminito Juanico have a pool?
Yes, 6346 Caminito Juanico has a pool.
Does 6346 Caminito Juanico have accessible units?
No, 6346 Caminito Juanico does not have accessible units.
Does 6346 Caminito Juanico have units with dishwashers?
No, 6346 Caminito Juanico does not have units with dishwashers.
