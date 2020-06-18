All apartments in San Diego
6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181

6333 Mount Ada Road · No Longer Available
Location

6333 Mount Ada Road, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
cats allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Studio in Clairemont - A beautiful studio that has been upgraded through out. The unit offers granite counter tops, a tremendous amount of closet space, a Murphy bed, private patio and is spacious enough for two. It's located close to the 805 for easy freeway access. The complex is in a park like setting with a pool, workout facilities and has laundry on site.

Rent $1200 - No dogs or cats of ANY size
Security Deposit $1300 - Available with a 1-Yr Lease

$35 Screening Fee PER Application

Monday - Friday 8 am - 4:30 pm call 858 488-1580 X105

(RLNE5267659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 have any available units?
6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 have?
Some of 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 currently offering any rent specials?
6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 is pet friendly.
Does 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 offer parking?
No, 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 does not offer parking.
Does 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 have a pool?
Yes, 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 has a pool.
Does 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 have accessible units?
No, 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6333 Mt Ada Road Unit 181 does not have units with dishwashers.

