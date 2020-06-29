Amenities

6325 Caminito Telmo Available 03/02/20 Spacious 2 Story Townhome in Friars Village Complex - Must see 3BD /2BTH townhome in Friars Village complex. Centrally located blocks away from Fashion Valley Mall and restaurants. This spacious townhome features large living room, walk out balcony with views, large kitchen with breakfast bar and premium appliances, bedroom and bath on first floor, Master bedroom with private bath and lots of closet space, full size washer & dryer. Large private patio area which can also be used as a carport, garage and 1 additional parking space. Friars Village amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3775564)