San Diego, CA
6325 Caminito Telmo
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

6325 Caminito Telmo

6325 Caminito Telmo · No Longer Available
Location

6325 Caminito Telmo, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
6325 Caminito Telmo Available 03/02/20 Spacious 2 Story Townhome in Friars Village Complex - Must see 3BD /2BTH townhome in Friars Village complex. Centrally located blocks away from Fashion Valley Mall and restaurants. This spacious townhome features large living room, walk out balcony with views, large kitchen with breakfast bar and premium appliances, bedroom and bath on first floor, Master bedroom with private bath and lots of closet space, full size washer & dryer. Large private patio area which can also be used as a carport, garage and 1 additional parking space. Friars Village amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3775564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 Caminito Telmo have any available units?
6325 Caminito Telmo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6325 Caminito Telmo have?
Some of 6325 Caminito Telmo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 Caminito Telmo currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Caminito Telmo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Caminito Telmo pet-friendly?
No, 6325 Caminito Telmo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6325 Caminito Telmo offer parking?
Yes, 6325 Caminito Telmo offers parking.
Does 6325 Caminito Telmo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6325 Caminito Telmo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Caminito Telmo have a pool?
Yes, 6325 Caminito Telmo has a pool.
Does 6325 Caminito Telmo have accessible units?
No, 6325 Caminito Telmo does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Caminito Telmo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6325 Caminito Telmo has units with dishwashers.

