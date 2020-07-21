All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6314 E Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6314 E Lake Dr
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

6314 E Lake Dr

6314 East Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Lake Murray
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6314 East Lake Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home w/ Entertainers Backyard Awaiting Your Arrival! - 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Single Family Home in San Carlos with very large, beautiful backyard. Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage cabinets and workbench. Covered parking for car, boat or additional storage. (30 amp power available for an RV). This home has a large electric solar system. Owner has indicated they were very liberal with AC use and annual electricity bill is estimated around $250-300 PER YEAR! The kitchen has been recently renovated. Kitchen and dining area have nice views and easy access right to the backyard where you can enjoy dinner under the covered patio or entertain your friends and family around the gas fire place. Enjoy an afternoon on the flagstone patio in the shade of the side post umbrella while you watch the butterflies and hummingbird float around in the butterfly garden. And for the home hobbyist, there is a very quaint and cute workshop (She-Shed or Man Cave) with lots of windows for natural light.

This little pocket of San Carlos is so great and so easy to get around. It is just a few minutes drive from not one, but TWO Albertsons grocery stores, a variety of fast food restaurants, Lake Murray, Cowles Mountain and so so much more. Take an easy walk or bike ride down the way to Parkway Middle School, La Mesita Park and the Davis YMCA. All just under a half mile away. La Mesita Park has a recently renovated playground and huge grass area for all kinds of play.

Other details: Tenant pays for all utilities (including SDGE Solar True-Up), owner will pay monthly front and backyard landscape maintenance; up to two small dogs will be permitted;

This home is really worth the look. Please call, text or email to set up an appointment to see inside the home.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5123668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 E Lake Dr have any available units?
6314 E Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6314 E Lake Dr have?
Some of 6314 E Lake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 E Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6314 E Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 E Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6314 E Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6314 E Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6314 E Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 6314 E Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 E Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 E Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 6314 E Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6314 E Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 6314 E Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 E Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6314 E Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University