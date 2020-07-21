6314 E Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom Home w/ Entertainers Backyard Awaiting Your Arrival! - 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Single Family Home in San Carlos with very large, beautiful backyard. Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage cabinets and workbench. Covered parking for car, boat or additional storage. (30 amp power available for an RV). This home has a large electric solar system. Owner has indicated they were very liberal with AC use and annual electricity bill is estimated around $250-300 PER YEAR! The kitchen has been recently renovated. Kitchen and dining area have nice views and easy access right to the backyard where you can enjoy dinner under the covered patio or entertain your friends and family around the gas fire place. Enjoy an afternoon on the flagstone patio in the shade of the side post umbrella while you watch the butterflies and hummingbird float around in the butterfly garden. And for the home hobbyist, there is a very quaint and cute workshop (She-Shed or Man Cave) with lots of windows for natural light.



This little pocket of San Carlos is so great and so easy to get around. It is just a few minutes drive from not one, but TWO Albertsons grocery stores, a variety of fast food restaurants, Lake Murray, Cowles Mountain and so so much more. Take an easy walk or bike ride down the way to Parkway Middle School, La Mesita Park and the Davis YMCA. All just under a half mile away. La Mesita Park has a recently renovated playground and huge grass area for all kinds of play.



Other details: Tenant pays for all utilities (including SDGE Solar True-Up), owner will pay monthly front and backyard landscape maintenance; up to two small dogs will be permitted;



This home is really worth the look. Please call, text or email to set up an appointment to see inside the home.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5123668)