All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6305 Acorn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6305 Acorn Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6305 Acorn Street

6305 Acorn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6305 Acorn Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just a 10 minute bike ride from SDSU is this very large and bright 2bedroom 2 bathroom unit with a huge back patio/yard. The yard is very private and has a side gate entry and access from the kitchen.

There are washer and dryer hookups. The bedrooms are a very large size and ideal for roommates. The hallway has plenty of storage. The master bedroom has its own bathroom attached.

Just off College Ave you have easy access to the 94 and 8 freeways.

Newer carpets, fresh paint a year ago, new appliances, and very well kept unit.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please Call Debbie Toon, (619) 940-5712,
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Acorn Street have any available units?
6305 Acorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6305 Acorn Street have?
Some of 6305 Acorn Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Acorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Acorn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Acorn Street pet-friendly?
No, 6305 Acorn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6305 Acorn Street offer parking?
No, 6305 Acorn Street does not offer parking.
Does 6305 Acorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Acorn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Acorn Street have a pool?
No, 6305 Acorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Acorn Street have accessible units?
No, 6305 Acorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Acorn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6305 Acorn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University