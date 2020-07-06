Amenities

Awesome Corner Home with Private Yard. Near SDSU! - 6303 Montezuma Rd. is centrally located in San Diego. This home is within walking distance to SDSU and many restaurants and shops. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features; 2 car garage, private backyard, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hookups, fireplace, fridge, stove, and oven. The deposit is equal to one month's rent ($2495.00). If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact Cam @ (858)231-0004.



(RLNE2281023)