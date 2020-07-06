All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

6303 Montezuma

6303 Montezuma Road · No Longer Available
Location

6303 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Corner Home with Private Yard. Near SDSU! - 6303 Montezuma Rd. is centrally located in San Diego. This home is within walking distance to SDSU and many restaurants and shops. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features; 2 car garage, private backyard, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hookups, fireplace, fridge, stove, and oven. The deposit is equal to one month's rent ($2495.00). If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact Cam @ (858)231-0004.

(RLNE2281023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 Montezuma have any available units?
6303 Montezuma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6303 Montezuma have?
Some of 6303 Montezuma's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 Montezuma currently offering any rent specials?
6303 Montezuma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 Montezuma pet-friendly?
No, 6303 Montezuma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6303 Montezuma offer parking?
Yes, 6303 Montezuma offers parking.
Does 6303 Montezuma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6303 Montezuma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 Montezuma have a pool?
No, 6303 Montezuma does not have a pool.
Does 6303 Montezuma have accessible units?
No, 6303 Montezuma does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 Montezuma have units with dishwashers?
No, 6303 Montezuma does not have units with dishwashers.

