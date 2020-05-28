All apartments in San Diego
6303 Budlong Lake Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:19 PM

6303 Budlong Lake Avenue

6303 Budlong Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6303 Budlong Lake Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Viewing Instructions**
Schedule a viewing by visiting www.619Rentals.com or Call/Text Chris at (619) 797-1470. Apply on www.619Rentals.com after viewing.

**Description**
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house with 2 car garage. Extra large living room with vaulted wood beam ceilings. Bonus recreation room off living room has sliding door to backyard. Large dining room next to completely remodeled kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinetry, granite counters, large sink with pull-down faucet and stainless appliances. Hallway bathroom also completely remodeled with modern touches. New hardwood laminate in the kitchen, hallway. New carpet in the bedroom and living room areas. 2 car garage includes an auto-opener and washer/dryer hook-ups. Good size backyard with separate garden area. Central heat only (no a/c).Tenant pays all utilities except trash. $2800 security deposit. Pets allowed with an extra $1000 security deposit. Up to 2 pets allowed with no Pitbull, Rottweiler or Doberman breeds.

**Qualifications**
$5600 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years previous rental history with positive references. 1 year lease required.

Chris Bump
Property Manager / Broker
Property Management Executives
www.619Rentals.com
4901 70th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
CalBRE License # 01521684
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue have any available units?
6303 Budlong Lake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue have?
Some of 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6303 Budlong Lake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue offers parking.
Does 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6303 Budlong Lake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
