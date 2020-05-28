6303 Budlong Lake Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Viewing Instructions**

Schedule a viewing by visiting www.619Rentals.com or Call/Text Chris at (619) 797-1470. Apply on www.619Rentals.com after viewing.



**Description**

Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house with 2 car garage. Extra large living room with vaulted wood beam ceilings. Bonus recreation room off living room has sliding door to backyard. Large dining room next to completely remodeled kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinetry, granite counters, large sink with pull-down faucet and stainless appliances. Hallway bathroom also completely remodeled with modern touches. New hardwood laminate in the kitchen, hallway. New carpet in the bedroom and living room areas. 2 car garage includes an auto-opener and washer/dryer hook-ups. Good size backyard with separate garden area. Central heat only (no a/c).Tenant pays all utilities except trash. $2800 security deposit. Pets allowed with an extra $1000 security deposit. Up to 2 pets allowed with no Pitbull, Rottweiler or Doberman breeds.



**Qualifications**

$5600 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years previous rental history with positive references. 1 year lease required.



