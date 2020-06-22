6278 Caminito Del Oeste

Amenities
Peace, serenity, comfort and convenience! These are a few words to describe this wonderful home with double master suites, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, dining nook / den area, upstairs laundry and 1/2 bath downstairs. A spacious fenced in patio offers plenty of room to extend your living space to the outdoors and an attached 2 car garage with freshly refinished flooring really makes this feel like a detached home. Community pool / spa and more! Pets considered case by case. Air Conditioning too!