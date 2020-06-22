All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

6278 Caminito Del Oeste

6278 Caminito Del Oeste · No Longer Available
Location

6278 Caminito Del Oeste, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Peace, serenity, comfort and convenience! These are a few words to describe this wonderful home with double master suites, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, dining nook / den area, upstairs laundry and 1/2 bath downstairs. A spacious fenced in patio offers plenty of room to extend your living space to the outdoors and an attached 2 car garage with freshly refinished flooring really makes this feel like a detached home. Community pool / spa and more! Pets considered case by case. Air Conditioning too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6278 Caminito Del Oeste have any available units?
6278 Caminito Del Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6278 Caminito Del Oeste have?
Some of 6278 Caminito Del Oeste's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6278 Caminito Del Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
6278 Caminito Del Oeste isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6278 Caminito Del Oeste pet-friendly?
Yes, 6278 Caminito Del Oeste is pet friendly.
Does 6278 Caminito Del Oeste offer parking?
Yes, 6278 Caminito Del Oeste does offer parking.
Does 6278 Caminito Del Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6278 Caminito Del Oeste does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6278 Caminito Del Oeste have a pool?
Yes, 6278 Caminito Del Oeste has a pool.
Does 6278 Caminito Del Oeste have accessible units?
No, 6278 Caminito Del Oeste does not have accessible units.
Does 6278 Caminito Del Oeste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6278 Caminito Del Oeste has units with dishwashers.
