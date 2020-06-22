All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6233 Hobart Street

6233 Hobart Street · No Longer Available
Location

6233 Hobart Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath with Optional 4th bedroom off the kitchen. Located about less than a mile away, about a 6 minute walk to SDSU. Very central location in the San Diego area. House includes an attached garage, storage area in garage to keep all your times under lock and key. House has hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living areas. Large private backyard great for entertaining. All 3 bedrooms are a great size and if needed, a 4th bedroom can be used if you so choose to use it that way.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6233 Hobart Street have any available units?
6233 Hobart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6233 Hobart Street currently offering any rent specials?
6233 Hobart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6233 Hobart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6233 Hobart Street is pet friendly.
Does 6233 Hobart Street offer parking?
Yes, 6233 Hobart Street does offer parking.
Does 6233 Hobart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6233 Hobart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6233 Hobart Street have a pool?
No, 6233 Hobart Street does not have a pool.
Does 6233 Hobart Street have accessible units?
No, 6233 Hobart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6233 Hobart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6233 Hobart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6233 Hobart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6233 Hobart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
