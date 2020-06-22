6233 Hobart Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath with Optional 4th bedroom off the kitchen. Located about less than a mile away, about a 6 minute walk to SDSU. Very central location in the San Diego area. House includes an attached garage, storage area in garage to keep all your times under lock and key. House has hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living areas. Large private backyard great for entertaining. All 3 bedrooms are a great size and if needed, a 4th bedroom can be used if you so choose to use it that way.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.