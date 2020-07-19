6229 Lake Albano Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom-2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home located in San Diego, within miles to shopping and dining.



This spacious home has tile, wood plank vinyl and carpet flooring, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



The family room has a wood burning fireplace. Home has wall air conditioning, wall heating and ceiling fans. There are washer and dryer hook-ups available, fenced backyard and a covered patio. 2-car garage with additional parking on driveway available.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Gardener service provided and Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



WANT TO GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS?? Complete and submit your application online (be sure to upload 3 to 4 of your most current paystubs). Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application or brought to our office ($35 per application, exact change required in office).



Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4625112)