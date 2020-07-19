All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6229 Lake Albano Ave

6229 Lake Albano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6229 Lake Albano Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom-2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home located in San Diego, within miles to shopping and dining.

This spacious home has tile, wood plank vinyl and carpet flooring, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

The family room has a wood burning fireplace. Home has wall air conditioning, wall heating and ceiling fans. There are washer and dryer hook-ups available, fenced backyard and a covered patio. 2-car garage with additional parking on driveway available.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Gardener service provided and Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

WANT TO GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS?? Complete and submit your application online (be sure to upload 3 to 4 of your most current paystubs). Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application or brought to our office ($35 per application, exact change required in office).

Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4625112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 Lake Albano Ave have any available units?
6229 Lake Albano Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6229 Lake Albano Ave have?
Some of 6229 Lake Albano Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6229 Lake Albano Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6229 Lake Albano Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 Lake Albano Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6229 Lake Albano Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6229 Lake Albano Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6229 Lake Albano Ave offers parking.
Does 6229 Lake Albano Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6229 Lake Albano Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 Lake Albano Ave have a pool?
No, 6229 Lake Albano Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6229 Lake Albano Ave have accessible units?
No, 6229 Lake Albano Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 Lake Albano Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6229 Lake Albano Ave has units with dishwashers.
