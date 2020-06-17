6210 ESTELLE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Upgraded Corner House w/Wrap Around Yard & 2 Car Garage - ***Call Oliver Today 619-715-5459*** to view this beautiful Corner House in Rolando just South of SDSU off of College. Located on a quiet street, this home boasts a wrap around grass yard, remote controlled gated access to driveway and 2 car garage, security camera system, private back patio with artificial turf, all brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, fireplace and central heating.



This home has real wood floors and tile throughout. Washer/Dryer in the Garage and a Mini Fridge. All windows are Dual Pane except for the Kitchen which has Garden Windows which look out onto the private back patio. Perfect home for a family with a great yard and kids or pets.



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



Sorry NO S-8

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Non Smoking Property

Cat Deposit $300 ea.

Dogs $500 ea.

Breed Restrictions Apply



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires $100,000 renters insurance policy.

