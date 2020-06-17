All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6210 ESTELLE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6210 ESTELLE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6210 ESTELLE STREET

6210 Estelle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6210 Estelle Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Upgraded Corner House w/Wrap Around Yard & 2 Car Garage - ***Call Oliver Today 619-715-5459*** to view this beautiful Corner House in Rolando just South of SDSU off of College. Located on a quiet street, this home boasts a wrap around grass yard, remote controlled gated access to driveway and 2 car garage, security camera system, private back patio with artificial turf, all brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, fireplace and central heating.

This home has real wood floors and tile throughout. Washer/Dryer in the Garage and a Mini Fridge. All windows are Dual Pane except for the Kitchen which has Garden Windows which look out onto the private back patio. Perfect home for a family with a great yard and kids or pets.

*****Call Oliver to Schedule a Private Showing Today 619-715-5459*****
*****ASK ABOUT $200 MOVE IN APECIAL OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT****

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

Sorry NO S-8
625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Non Smoking Property
Cat Deposit $300 ea.
Dogs $500 ea.
Breed Restrictions Apply

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires $100,000 renters insurance policy.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Oliver 619-715-5459 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE4540184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 ESTELLE STREET have any available units?
6210 ESTELLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6210 ESTELLE STREET have?
Some of 6210 ESTELLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 ESTELLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6210 ESTELLE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 ESTELLE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6210 ESTELLE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6210 ESTELLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6210 ESTELLE STREET does offer parking.
Does 6210 ESTELLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6210 ESTELLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 ESTELLE STREET have a pool?
No, 6210 ESTELLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6210 ESTELLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6210 ESTELLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 ESTELLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 ESTELLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University