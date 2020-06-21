All apartments in San Diego
620 State St Unit 123
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

620 State St Unit 123

620 State Street · (619) 876-6015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 State Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 620 State St Unit 123 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
620 State St Unit 123 Available 07/01/20 Upgraded first floor 2 bed / 2 bath in coveted Marina District - Fully furnished - Upgraded beautiful 2B/2BA fully furnished unit available for lease in the Columbia Place building in the heart of the Marina District. Large 1,048 SF of separated living space.

- THIS UNIT IS ONLY AVAILABLE FURNISHED
- Private patio with small table & city views!
- Central A/C & Heat
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- 1 Reserved underground parking spaces
- Front entry opens up to spacious open floor plan
- Large living room features carpet, access to private patio, contemporary living room furniture and
flat screen TV
- Living room leads to separate dining area w/ round glass top table that seats four
- Well designed kitchen features custom counter tops, abundant cabinet space and all appliances
- Large master bedroom features patio access, & private bathroom
- Master bathroom features upgraded cabinets & custom tile stall shower
- Light & bright second bedroom
- Upgraded second bathroom features upgraded counter tops
- Storage closet on patio is NOT available for use
- Awesome location in Marina District! Walk to local parks, shopping, dining, and nightlife!
- Community Features: Fitness Center, Spa

TERMS:
- Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- Tenant Pays: SDGE,
- Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer, Cable, Internet, & occasional house cleaning service.(Dishes and cleaning of linens not included)
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4493248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 State St Unit 123 have any available units?
620 State St Unit 123 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 State St Unit 123 have?
Some of 620 State St Unit 123's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 State St Unit 123 currently offering any rent specials?
620 State St Unit 123 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 State St Unit 123 pet-friendly?
No, 620 State St Unit 123 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 620 State St Unit 123 offer parking?
Yes, 620 State St Unit 123 does offer parking.
Does 620 State St Unit 123 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 State St Unit 123 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 State St Unit 123 have a pool?
No, 620 State St Unit 123 does not have a pool.
Does 620 State St Unit 123 have accessible units?
No, 620 State St Unit 123 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 State St Unit 123 have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 State St Unit 123 does not have units with dishwashers.
