Amenities
620 State St Unit 123 Available 07/01/20 Upgraded first floor 2 bed / 2 bath in coveted Marina District - Fully furnished - Upgraded beautiful 2B/2BA fully furnished unit available for lease in the Columbia Place building in the heart of the Marina District. Large 1,048 SF of separated living space.
- THIS UNIT IS ONLY AVAILABLE FURNISHED
- Private patio with small table & city views!
- Central A/C & Heat
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- 1 Reserved underground parking spaces
- Front entry opens up to spacious open floor plan
- Large living room features carpet, access to private patio, contemporary living room furniture and
flat screen TV
- Living room leads to separate dining area w/ round glass top table that seats four
- Well designed kitchen features custom counter tops, abundant cabinet space and all appliances
- Large master bedroom features patio access, & private bathroom
- Master bathroom features upgraded cabinets & custom tile stall shower
- Light & bright second bedroom
- Upgraded second bathroom features upgraded counter tops
- Storage closet on patio is NOT available for use
- Awesome location in Marina District! Walk to local parks, shopping, dining, and nightlife!
- Community Features: Fitness Center, Spa
TERMS:
- Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- Tenant Pays: SDGE,
- Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer, Cable, Internet, & occasional house cleaning service.(Dishes and cleaning of linens not included)
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4493248)