Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking hot tub internet access

620 State St Unit 123 Available 07/01/20 Upgraded first floor 2 bed / 2 bath in coveted Marina District - Fully furnished - Upgraded beautiful 2B/2BA fully furnished unit available for lease in the Columbia Place building in the heart of the Marina District. Large 1,048 SF of separated living space.



- THIS UNIT IS ONLY AVAILABLE FURNISHED

- Private patio with small table & city views!

- Central A/C & Heat

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- 1 Reserved underground parking spaces

- Front entry opens up to spacious open floor plan

- Large living room features carpet, access to private patio, contemporary living room furniture and

flat screen TV

- Living room leads to separate dining area w/ round glass top table that seats four

- Well designed kitchen features custom counter tops, abundant cabinet space and all appliances

- Large master bedroom features patio access, & private bathroom

- Master bathroom features upgraded cabinets & custom tile stall shower

- Light & bright second bedroom

- Upgraded second bathroom features upgraded counter tops

- Storage closet on patio is NOT available for use

- Awesome location in Marina District! Walk to local parks, shopping, dining, and nightlife!

- Community Features: Fitness Center, Spa



TERMS:

- Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- Tenant Pays: SDGE,

- Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer, Cable, Internet, & occasional house cleaning service.(Dishes and cleaning of linens not included)

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4493248)