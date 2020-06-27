All apartments in San Diego
6184 Lourdes Terrace

6184 Lourdes Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6184 Lourdes Terrace, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
Magnificent Del Cerro Home near St. Therese! Upgrades and View! - Come live the life atop the Del Cerro Hill! This fantastic corner lot home is perfectly situated on a small cul de sac.

The exterior is extremely well taken care of and features a beautiful stone pathway. Live surrounded by green grass, palm trees, and beautiful purple flowers.

Just inside the home is the formal living room featuring beautiful tile flooring and a one of a kind white stone fireplace. Just off the living room is the formal dining room featuring a built-in wet bar and display area. Off the dining room is a fantastic additional room, perfect for a gym or game room! Also downstairs is the laundry area, a full guest bath, and an office or TV room!

Situated in the back of the home is the wonderfully upgraded kitchen, with dark cherry wood cabinetry, an exquisite tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Open to the kitchen is another living room with custom paint, plush carpet, a ceiling fan, and a slider out to the tropical backyard.

Upstairs are all three bedrooms, with extra storage and shelving in the hallway to display all your favorite items. To the left is the two bedrooms each featuring corner built-in reading benches. One room features a large sliding closet with built-in shelving and the other boasts a large closet. The rooms are separated by the full bathroom and each bedroom has its own vanity sink area for added convenience.

Down the hall is the master suite. This large room features a private deck with a fantastic view of San Diego. The room comes with enormous closet space. The full bathroom features a shower and sunken bathtub, not to mention the lovely dressing table.

This home puts you in the heart of Del Cerro. Enjoy Cowles Mountain, a ride around Lake Murray. This home is beautiful and not to be missed!

(RLNE2538418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6184 Lourdes Terrace have any available units?
6184 Lourdes Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6184 Lourdes Terrace have?
Some of 6184 Lourdes Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6184 Lourdes Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6184 Lourdes Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6184 Lourdes Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6184 Lourdes Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6184 Lourdes Terrace offer parking?
No, 6184 Lourdes Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6184 Lourdes Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6184 Lourdes Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6184 Lourdes Terrace have a pool?
No, 6184 Lourdes Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6184 Lourdes Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6184 Lourdes Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6184 Lourdes Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6184 Lourdes Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
