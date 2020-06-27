6184 Lourdes Terrace

Amenities

Magnificent Del Cerro Home near St. Therese! Upgrades and View! - Come live the life atop the Del Cerro Hill! This fantastic corner lot home is perfectly situated on a small cul de sac.



The exterior is extremely well taken care of and features a beautiful stone pathway. Live surrounded by green grass, palm trees, and beautiful purple flowers.



Just inside the home is the formal living room featuring beautiful tile flooring and a one of a kind white stone fireplace. Just off the living room is the formal dining room featuring a built-in wet bar and display area. Off the dining room is a fantastic additional room, perfect for a gym or game room! Also downstairs is the laundry area, a full guest bath, and an office or TV room!



Situated in the back of the home is the wonderfully upgraded kitchen, with dark cherry wood cabinetry, an exquisite tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Open to the kitchen is another living room with custom paint, plush carpet, a ceiling fan, and a slider out to the tropical backyard.



Upstairs are all three bedrooms, with extra storage and shelving in the hallway to display all your favorite items. To the left is the two bedrooms each featuring corner built-in reading benches. One room features a large sliding closet with built-in shelving and the other boasts a large closet. The rooms are separated by the full bathroom and each bedroom has its own vanity sink area for added convenience.



Down the hall is the master suite. This large room features a private deck with a fantastic view of San Diego. The room comes with enormous closet space. The full bathroom features a shower and sunken bathtub, not to mention the lovely dressing table.



This home puts you in the heart of Del Cerro. Enjoy Cowles Mountain, a ride around Lake Murray. This home is beautiful and not to be missed!



