Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

614 W. Laurel St.

614 West Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

614 West Laurel Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
San Diego Bankers Hill- Rare 2 Bed 1 Ba. Upstairs Unit Available Now . - *Amazing Views and cool costal breeze
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Patio
*Remodeled Throughout
*Laminate Hardwood Floors
*Granite Counters
*Spacious Bedrooms and Bath
*Light and Bright
*Laundry to be installed on-site
*Common Area for BBQ and Private Sitting
*Water and Trash Included

(Photos are staged brochure photos, units being rented unfurnished)

Walkable from Balboa Park , the Gaslamp Quarter, the Harbor, San Diego Airport , Little Italy and much more. Within minutes to the Beaches , Recreation , Entertainment and Restaurants. Freeway access for quick commute to all areas of San Diego. Near Public Transportation and Walk-ability to all.

One Year Lease. Water and trash Included. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval and Additional Deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- DRE #01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info.

(RLNE4991855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 W. Laurel St. have any available units?
614 W. Laurel St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 W. Laurel St. have?
Some of 614 W. Laurel St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 W. Laurel St. currently offering any rent specials?
614 W. Laurel St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 W. Laurel St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 W. Laurel St. is pet friendly.
Does 614 W. Laurel St. offer parking?
No, 614 W. Laurel St. does not offer parking.
Does 614 W. Laurel St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 W. Laurel St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 W. Laurel St. have a pool?
No, 614 W. Laurel St. does not have a pool.
Does 614 W. Laurel St. have accessible units?
No, 614 W. Laurel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 614 W. Laurel St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 W. Laurel St. does not have units with dishwashers.
