All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6139 Montezuma Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6139 Montezuma Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6139 Montezuma Road

6139 Montezuma Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6139 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Water and garbage are included.

NO PETS.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://www.timcassidy.com/tenant_application.html

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6139 Montezuma Road have any available units?
6139 Montezuma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6139 Montezuma Road currently offering any rent specials?
6139 Montezuma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6139 Montezuma Road pet-friendly?
No, 6139 Montezuma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6139 Montezuma Road offer parking?
No, 6139 Montezuma Road does not offer parking.
Does 6139 Montezuma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6139 Montezuma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6139 Montezuma Road have a pool?
No, 6139 Montezuma Road does not have a pool.
Does 6139 Montezuma Road have accessible units?
No, 6139 Montezuma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6139 Montezuma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6139 Montezuma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6139 Montezuma Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6139 Montezuma Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University