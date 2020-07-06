6126 Dorothy Drive

Amenities

Walk to Campus in Minutes! Dorothy Drive is a well known street when it comes to living in the College Area. If you do not already know, schedule an appointment to view this home and several others we have available for rent in the SDSU College Area. We love the covered patio space and huge bench alongside of it. Long driveway, and hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with elegant Granite and Tile. All appliances will be included, and of course with ANY SD Property Management home, Landscaping is always FREE!



https://vimeo.com/sdproperty/review/80031659/3a8eab88de

