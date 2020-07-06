All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

6126 Dorothy Drive

6126 Dorothy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6126 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to Campus in Minutes! Dorothy Drive is a well known street when it comes to living in the College Area. If you do not already know, schedule an appointment to view this home and several others we have available for rent in the SDSU College Area. We love the covered patio space and huge bench alongside of it. Long driveway, and hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with elegant Granite and Tile. All appliances will be included, and of course with ANY SD Property Management home, Landscaping is always FREE!

https://vimeo.com/sdproperty/review/80031659/3a8eab88de
PIC
HD Video located inside the image gallery!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6126 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
6126 Dorothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6126 Dorothy Drive have?
Some of 6126 Dorothy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6126 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6126 Dorothy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6126 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6126 Dorothy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6126 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6126 Dorothy Drive offers parking.
Does 6126 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6126 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6126 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 6126 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6126 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6126 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6126 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6126 Dorothy Drive has units with dishwashers.

