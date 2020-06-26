6097 African Holly Trl

Amenities

COASTAL LIVING IN A COUNTRY CLUB ENVIRONMENT.

This elegant, 4 bedroom/3 bath home is located in the desirable Portico Community of Pacific Highlands Ranch. Spacious and open floor plan offers high ceilings and a private bedroom suite on first floor with a full private bath. Features include premium wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor with an expansive family room connected to a chef's kitchen with large island and breakfast bar. Dining room is surrounded with large windows allowing for ample natural lighting. The Chef Kitchen is spectacular with Granite counter tops, serving island, stainless steel appliances, premium gas cook top and custom pecan cabinets to accentuate the elegance. Kitchen also has a reverse osmosis water filtration system installed in kitchen. Plenty of natural lighting and a private courtyard just off the family room featuring French doors and a grand fireplace with mantle. Membership to the highly regarded West Highlands Pacific Recreation Center feature an elegant clubhouse, manicured gardens, 2 large pools, spa and full gym, all nestled in a gated/park-like setting. Walking distance to prestigious Solana Santa Fe Elementary and Carmel Middle School. Premium shopping and restaurants are also within walking distance and easy access to both I 56 and I 5 freeways just add to the convenience of the location.

Available for occupancy July 1 at a just reduced rate of $4,150/MO with 12 month lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at 760-889-4343 to schedule a private showing.

