Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:35 AM

6097 African Holly Trl

6097 African Holly Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6097 African Holly Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
COASTAL LIVING IN A COUNTRY CLUB ENVIRONMENT.
This elegant, 4 bedroom/3 bath home is located in the desirable Portico Community of Pacific Highlands Ranch. Spacious and open floor plan offers high ceilings and a private bedroom suite on first floor with a full private bath. Features include premium wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor with an expansive family room connected to a chef's kitchen with large island and breakfast bar. Dining room is surrounded with large windows allowing for ample natural lighting. The Chef Kitchen is spectacular with Granite counter tops, serving island, stainless steel appliances, premium gas cook top and custom pecan cabinets to accentuate the elegance. Kitchen also has a reverse osmosis water filtration system installed in kitchen. Plenty of natural lighting and a private courtyard just off the family room featuring French doors and a grand fireplace with mantle. Membership to the highly regarded West Highlands Pacific Recreation Center feature an elegant clubhouse, manicured gardens, 2 large pools, spa and full gym, all nestled in a gated/park-like setting. Walking distance to prestigious Solana Santa Fe Elementary and Carmel Middle School. Premium shopping and restaurants are also within walking distance and easy access to both I 56 and I 5 freeways just add to the convenience of the location.
Available for occupancy July 1 at a just reduced rate of $4,150/MO with 12 month lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at 760-889-4343 to schedule a private showing.
Jim Scanlon
CalBRE #01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6097 African Holly Trl have any available units?
6097 African Holly Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6097 African Holly Trl have?
Some of 6097 African Holly Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6097 African Holly Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6097 African Holly Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6097 African Holly Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6097 African Holly Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6097 African Holly Trl offer parking?
No, 6097 African Holly Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6097 African Holly Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6097 African Holly Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6097 African Holly Trl have a pool?
Yes, 6097 African Holly Trl has a pool.
Does 6097 African Holly Trl have accessible units?
No, 6097 African Holly Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6097 African Holly Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6097 African Holly Trl has units with dishwashers.
