6082 Caminito De La Taza

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Well Maintained 2B/2.5BA House w/ Sweeping Views & Attached Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautifully maintained 2B/2.5BA house located high on a hill in Del Cerro with sweeping views of San Diego. This one of a kind property features 1980 SF of living space and boasts:

- Breathtaking views of San Diego!

- Attached 2 car garage & driveway parking

- Central heat

- Den off entry w/ tile flooring. Could be used as informal dining room

- Den opens to sunken living room w/ cozy fireplace and carpet. Living room also features balcony access and great views

- Wet bar in living room as well

- Half bath on main level

- Defined dining area off kitchen can accommodate large table and features more of the great views!

- Well designed kitchen features ample cabinet space, expansive counter space and breakfast bar

- Large master bedroom w/ balcony access and large windows to bring in that beautiful view

- Expansive closet space in master bedroom

- Master bathroom features soaking tub, stall shower & dual sinks

- Light & bright second bedroom w/ attached bathroom

- Community features: pool, spa, tennis courts & walking trails



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2575

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paTSI9ch_b4

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Del Cerro

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: No

- YEAR BUILT: 1979



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: built-in microwave (does not function), security system, and speakers

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



