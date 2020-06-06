All apartments in San Diego
6082 Caminito De La Taza
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

6082 Caminito De La Taza

6082 Caminito De La Taza · (619) 431-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6082 Caminito De La Taza, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6082 Caminito De La Taza · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Well Maintained 2B/2.5BA House w/ Sweeping Views & Attached Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautifully maintained 2B/2.5BA house located high on a hill in Del Cerro with sweeping views of San Diego. This one of a kind property features 1980 SF of living space and boasts:
- Breathtaking views of San Diego!
- Attached 2 car garage & driveway parking
- Central heat
- Den off entry w/ tile flooring. Could be used as informal dining room
- Den opens to sunken living room w/ cozy fireplace and carpet. Living room also features balcony access and great views
- Wet bar in living room as well
- Half bath on main level
- Defined dining area off kitchen can accommodate large table and features more of the great views!
- Well designed kitchen features ample cabinet space, expansive counter space and breakfast bar
- Large master bedroom w/ balcony access and large windows to bring in that beautiful view
- Expansive closet space in master bedroom
- Master bathroom features soaking tub, stall shower & dual sinks
- Light & bright second bedroom w/ attached bathroom
- Community features: pool, spa, tennis courts & walking trails

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2575
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paTSI9ch_b4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Del Cerro
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: No
- YEAR BUILT: 1979

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: built-in microwave (does not function), security system, and speakers
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5597236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6082 Caminito De La Taza have any available units?
6082 Caminito De La Taza has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6082 Caminito De La Taza have?
Some of 6082 Caminito De La Taza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6082 Caminito De La Taza currently offering any rent specials?
6082 Caminito De La Taza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6082 Caminito De La Taza pet-friendly?
No, 6082 Caminito De La Taza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6082 Caminito De La Taza offer parking?
Yes, 6082 Caminito De La Taza does offer parking.
Does 6082 Caminito De La Taza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6082 Caminito De La Taza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6082 Caminito De La Taza have a pool?
Yes, 6082 Caminito De La Taza has a pool.
Does 6082 Caminito De La Taza have accessible units?
No, 6082 Caminito De La Taza does not have accessible units.
Does 6082 Caminito De La Taza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6082 Caminito De La Taza has units with dishwashers.
