6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443

6064 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6064 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful, Peaceful Condo in Mission Valley - Property Id: 211391

One Bedroom, One Bath Condo with Updated Kitchen, Refrigerator, Private Patio, Downstairs Unit, and Storage Area. Condo Amenities: 2 Large Swimming Pools with Spa/Hot Tubs, Picnic Area with Barbecues, Fitness Area, Tennis Court, Billiards in Club House and Laundry Rooms Throughout the Condo Complex. Assigned Parking Space Close To Condo.
Condo is Located Close to Freeways, Shopping, and Public Transportation, Including Within 5 Minutes To The Trolley Station.
Pets will Be Considered On a Case-By-Case Basis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211391
Property Id 211391

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5496144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 have any available units?
6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 have?
Some of 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 currently offering any rent specials?
6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 is pet friendly.
Does 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 offer parking?
Yes, 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 offers parking.
Does 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 have a pool?
Yes, 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 has a pool.
Does 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 have accessible units?
No, 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 does not have accessible units.
Does 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443 has units with dishwashers.

