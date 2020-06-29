6064 Rancho Mission Rd 443

Amenities
Beautiful, Peaceful Condo in Mission Valley - Property Id: 211391
One Bedroom, One Bath Condo with Updated Kitchen, Refrigerator, Private Patio, Downstairs Unit, and Storage Area. Condo Amenities: 2 Large Swimming Pools with Spa/Hot Tubs, Picnic Area with Barbecues, Fitness Area, Tennis Court, Billiards in Club House and Laundry Rooms Throughout the Condo Complex. Assigned Parking Space Close To Condo.
Condo is Located Close to Freeways, Shopping, and Public Transportation, Including Within 5 Minutes To The Trolley Station.
Pets will Be Considered On a Case-By-Case Basis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211391
