All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6055 Estelle Street Unit 7
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM

6055 Estelle Street Unit 7

6055 Estelle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6055 Estelle Street, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Condo With Underground Parking - This is a great two bedroom condominium unit with no one above you. The master bedroom also has a private balcony to enjoy the summertime. The unit has been recently updated and is move in ready. This unit is pet friendly for a small pet with an increased deposit. There is a brick fireplace in the living room that will make the evenings just that much more delightful. There is a small dining area and a washer and dryer hook up inside the unit. The garage has very deep parking, great for storage. This unit is only $1,850 per month and is ready to go. Money Property Inc. DRE# 01501431 please call our office to schedule a showing of this unit.

(RLNE5065473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 have any available units?
6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 have?
Some of 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6055 Estelle Street Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University