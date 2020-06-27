6055 Estelle Street Unit 7

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two Bedroom Condo With Underground Parking - This is a great two bedroom condominium unit with no one above you. The master bedroom also has a private balcony to enjoy the summertime. The unit has been recently updated and is move in ready. This unit is pet friendly for a small pet with an increased deposit. There is a brick fireplace in the living room that will make the evenings just that much more delightful. There is a small dining area and a washer and dryer hook up inside the unit. The garage has very deep parking, great for storage. This unit is only $1,850 per month and is ready to go. Money Property Inc. DRE# 01501431 please call our office to schedule a showing of this unit.



(RLNE5065473)