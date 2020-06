Amenities

bbq/grill

Beautiful privet house in central San Diego near San Diego State University. Everything in the house is brand new. Just completed the remodel. Perfect for a family with kids or small groups. Modern furnishing and relaxing backyard with BBQ. Very quit neighborhood and relaxing area. it is 10 minutes from the Beach and all major attractions in San Diego. Very close to San Diego famous Fashion Valley mall. House includes all necessary amenities. We aim for highest quality stay and our goal is to have 100% satisfied guests. No Smoking, No pets.