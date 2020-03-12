6030 Mount Aguilar Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking

Freshly painted and ready to be come yours. 3Bdm 2Ba single story condo with large fenced yard. Large living room, eating area, and kitchen with all appliances. Plenty of counter and cabinet space for all your needs. 3 large bedrooms including slider access to a large fenced backyard. The community features onsite laundry, lush landscaping and beautiful views. Close to shops, schools and parks, this is a great place to call home. Onsite Parking available; Tenant pays all utilities/utility rent; Pets ok with approval + pet rent;



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.