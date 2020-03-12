All apartments in San Diego
6030 Mount Aguilar Drive

6030 Mount Aguilar Drive
Location

6030 Mount Aguilar Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Freshly painted and ready to be come yours. 3Bdm 2Ba single story condo with large fenced yard. Large living room, eating area, and kitchen with all appliances. Plenty of counter and cabinet space for all your needs. 3 large bedrooms including slider access to a large fenced backyard. The community features onsite laundry, lush landscaping and beautiful views. Close to shops, schools and parks, this is a great place to call home. Onsite Parking available; Tenant pays all utilities/utility rent; Pets ok with approval + pet rent;

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive have any available units?
6030 Mount Aguilar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6030 Mount Aguilar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive offers parking.
Does 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive have a pool?
No, 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive have accessible units?
No, 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6030 Mount Aguilar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
