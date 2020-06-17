Amenities
6012 Rancho Mission #310 Available 04/10/20 Mission Valley 1 BR 1BA Condo-Centrally Located-Open Floor Plan-1 Cat OK-Community Amenities-On Site Laundry-1 Parking Space - ******AVAILABLE APRIL 10TH******
Located in Mission Valley/Grantville
6012 Rancho Mission UNIT # 310
San Diego, CA 92108
COMPLEX: RANCHO MISSION VILLAS
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 604 SqFT
Condo
2nd Floor
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Electric
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
White Appliances
Formica Counter Tops
Cabinets - White
Kitchen Flooring - Tile
Open/Bright Floor Plan
Ceiling Fan - Dining Area
Carpet Throughout
Bathroom - Tile Floor
Tub/Shower Combination
A/C - Wall
Heat - Radiant
Balcony
1 Assigned Parking Space
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Club House
Pool/ Spa
BBQs
Tennis Courts
On-Site Laundry
CLOSE TO:
Interstates 8 and 15
Trolley Station
SDCCU Stadium
SDSU
Restaurants
Shopping
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable
Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1425
PET INFORMATION:
1 CAT - FIRM/ NO DOGS
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
***We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ ***
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
No Dogs Allowed
