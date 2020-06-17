Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

6012 Rancho Mission #310 Available 04/10/20 Mission Valley 1 BR 1BA Condo-Centrally Located-Open Floor Plan-1 Cat OK-Community Amenities-On Site Laundry-1 Parking Space - ******AVAILABLE APRIL 10TH******



Located in Mission Valley/Grantville



6012 Rancho Mission UNIT # 310

San Diego, CA 92108



COMPLEX: RANCHO MISSION VILLAS



1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Estimated 604 SqFT

Condo

1 Assigned Parking Space

2nd Floor



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Electric

Built-in Microwave

Dishwasher

White Appliances

Formica Counter Tops

Cabinets - White

Kitchen Flooring - Tile



Open/Bright Floor Plan

Ceiling Fan - Dining Area

Carpet Throughout

Bathroom - Tile Floor

Tub/Shower Combination

A/C - Wall

Heat - Radiant

Balcony

On-Site Laundry

1 Assigned Parking Space



COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

Club House

Pool/ Spa

BBQs

Tennis Courts

On-Site Laundry



CLOSE TO:

Interstates 8 and 15

Trolley Station

SDCCU Stadium

SDSU

Restaurants

Shopping



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable

Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $1425



PET INFORMATION:

1 CAT - FIRM/ NO DOGS

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

***We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ ***



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



No Dogs Allowed



