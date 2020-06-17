All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

6012 Rancho Mission #310

6012 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6012 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
6012 Rancho Mission #310 Available 04/10/20 Mission Valley 1 BR 1BA Condo-Centrally Located-Open Floor Plan-1 Cat OK-Community Amenities-On Site Laundry-1 Parking Space - ******AVAILABLE APRIL 10TH******

Located in Mission Valley/Grantville

*****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. ****

***The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com***

6012 Rancho Mission UNIT # 310
San Diego, CA 92108

COMPLEX: RANCHO MISSION VILLAS

1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 604 SqFT
Condo
1 Assigned Parking Space
2nd Floor

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Electric
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
White Appliances
Formica Counter Tops
Cabinets - White
Kitchen Flooring - Tile

Open/Bright Floor Plan
Ceiling Fan - Dining Area
Carpet Throughout
Bathroom - Tile Floor
Tub/Shower Combination
A/C - Wall
Heat - Radiant
Balcony
On-Site Laundry
1 Assigned Parking Space

COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Club House
Pool/ Spa
BBQs
Tennis Courts
On-Site Laundry

CLOSE TO:
Interstates 8 and 15
Trolley Station
SDCCU Stadium
SDSU
Restaurants
Shopping

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable
Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1425

PET INFORMATION:
1 CAT - FIRM/ NO DOGS
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
***We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ ***

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3464183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 Rancho Mission #310 have any available units?
6012 Rancho Mission #310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6012 Rancho Mission #310 have?
Some of 6012 Rancho Mission #310's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 Rancho Mission #310 currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Rancho Mission #310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Rancho Mission #310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6012 Rancho Mission #310 is pet friendly.
Does 6012 Rancho Mission #310 offer parking?
Yes, 6012 Rancho Mission #310 offers parking.
Does 6012 Rancho Mission #310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6012 Rancho Mission #310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Rancho Mission #310 have a pool?
Yes, 6012 Rancho Mission #310 has a pool.
Does 6012 Rancho Mission #310 have accessible units?
No, 6012 Rancho Mission #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Rancho Mission #310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 Rancho Mission #310 has units with dishwashers.

