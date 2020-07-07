Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

6006 Ponca Court Available 02/01/20 Large upgraded Del Cerro Home located on a cul-de-sac with pool. - Upgraded Del Cerro home on a large corner lot part of a cul-de-sac street. Conveniently located to Del Cerro, San Carlos, Allied Garden, Mission Valley, Cowles Mountain, Mission Trails, SDSU, I-8 freeway, neighborhood shopping, restaurants & more.



The home boasts many upgrades including Low-E dual pane windows & slider, custom solid wood & iron wrought staircase, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry & granite-slab counter tops, stainless steel appliances with range-oven hood, upgraded bathrooms with tile & new vanities, all neutral decor with crown molding & more! Spacious living rooms with large enclosed sun room / patio downstairs. Private heated Pool and Spa! Large Lot hillside so no neighbors to the rear! Home also features an upgraded stone decor exterior, beautiful tropical landscape with mature palm trees, full-size indoor laundry room, ceiling fans in nearly every room & more! Pool Service and landscaping Service included with Rent.



To be eligible to rent with our company you must have good standing credit, a clean rental history with NO evictions and meet the income requirement of 2.5 times the market rent. This home is pet friendly with certain breed restrictions and we charge a $700 per pet deposit in addition to the security deposit.



To schedule a property tour please call Tyson at 619-847-4178.



(RLNE4344180)