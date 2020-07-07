All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

6006 Ponca Court

6006 Ponca Court · No Longer Available
Location

6006 Ponca Court, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
6006 Ponca Court Available 02/01/20 Large upgraded Del Cerro Home located on a cul-de-sac with pool. - Upgraded Del Cerro home on a large corner lot part of a cul-de-sac street. Conveniently located to Del Cerro, San Carlos, Allied Garden, Mission Valley, Cowles Mountain, Mission Trails, SDSU, I-8 freeway, neighborhood shopping, restaurants & more.

The home boasts many upgrades including Low-E dual pane windows & slider, custom solid wood & iron wrought staircase, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry & granite-slab counter tops, stainless steel appliances with range-oven hood, upgraded bathrooms with tile & new vanities, all neutral decor with crown molding & more! Spacious living rooms with large enclosed sun room / patio downstairs. Private heated Pool and Spa! Large Lot hillside so no neighbors to the rear! Home also features an upgraded stone decor exterior, beautiful tropical landscape with mature palm trees, full-size indoor laundry room, ceiling fans in nearly every room & more! Pool Service and landscaping Service included with Rent.

To be eligible to rent with our company you must have good standing credit, a clean rental history with NO evictions and meet the income requirement of 2.5 times the market rent. This home is pet friendly with certain breed restrictions and we charge a $700 per pet deposit in addition to the security deposit.

To schedule a property tour please call Tyson at 619-847-4178.

(RLNE4344180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6006 Ponca Court have any available units?
6006 Ponca Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6006 Ponca Court have?
Some of 6006 Ponca Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6006 Ponca Court currently offering any rent specials?
6006 Ponca Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6006 Ponca Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6006 Ponca Court is pet friendly.
Does 6006 Ponca Court offer parking?
Yes, 6006 Ponca Court offers parking.
Does 6006 Ponca Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6006 Ponca Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6006 Ponca Court have a pool?
Yes, 6006 Ponca Court has a pool.
Does 6006 Ponca Court have accessible units?
No, 6006 Ponca Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6006 Ponca Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6006 Ponca Court does not have units with dishwashers.

