5964 Caminito Deporte

Amenities
Newly upgraded 4 bedroom townhome in central Mission Valley location - This 1576 sq ft Town Home features newly upgraded kitchen and baths, over sized enclosed patio, 4th bedroom/ den/office downstairs, 2 full baths and fresh paint.
Nobody above or below!
The complex is surrounded by green belts and mature trees featuring 2 heated pools and tennis courts.
Central location with easy access to main freeways
Home features:
-stainless steel appliances
-private patio
-2 reserved parking spaces
-side by side full size washer and dryer
-water included
-full bathroom downstairs with a 4th bedroom/office with french doors
Please call Eva with any questions or to schedule a showing: 760-994-6358.
(RLNE4640790)