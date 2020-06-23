All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5964 Caminito Deporte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5964 Caminito Deporte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5964 Caminito Deporte

5964 Caminito Deporte · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5964 Caminito Deporte, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Newly upgraded 4 bedroom townhome in central Mission Valley location - This 1576 sq ft Town Home features newly upgraded kitchen and baths, over sized enclosed patio, 4th bedroom/ den/office downstairs, 2 full baths and fresh paint.

Nobody above or below!

The complex is surrounded by green belts and mature trees featuring 2 heated pools and tennis courts.

Central location with easy access to main freeways

Home features:
-stainless steel appliances
-private patio
-2 reserved parking spaces
-side by side full size washer and dryer
-water included
-full bathroom downstairs with a 4th bedroom/office with french doors

Please call Eva with any questions or to schedule a showing: 760-994-6358.

(RLNE4640790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5964 Caminito Deporte have any available units?
5964 Caminito Deporte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5964 Caminito Deporte have?
Some of 5964 Caminito Deporte's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5964 Caminito Deporte currently offering any rent specials?
5964 Caminito Deporte isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5964 Caminito Deporte pet-friendly?
No, 5964 Caminito Deporte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5964 Caminito Deporte offer parking?
Yes, 5964 Caminito Deporte does offer parking.
Does 5964 Caminito Deporte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5964 Caminito Deporte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5964 Caminito Deporte have a pool?
Yes, 5964 Caminito Deporte has a pool.
Does 5964 Caminito Deporte have accessible units?
No, 5964 Caminito Deporte does not have accessible units.
Does 5964 Caminito Deporte have units with dishwashers?
No, 5964 Caminito Deporte does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University