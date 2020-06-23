5964 Caminito Deporte

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Newly upgraded 4 bedroom townhome in central Mission Valley location - This 1576 sq ft Town Home features newly upgraded kitchen and baths, over sized enclosed patio, 4th bedroom/ den/office downstairs, 2 full baths and fresh paint.



Nobody above or below!



The complex is surrounded by green belts and mature trees featuring 2 heated pools and tennis courts.



Central location with easy access to main freeways



Home features:

-stainless steel appliances

-private patio

-2 reserved parking spaces

-side by side full size washer and dryer

-water included

-full bathroom downstairs with a 4th bedroom/office with french doors



Please call Eva with any questions or to schedule a showing: 760-994-6358.



