5934 Rancho Mission Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the heart of Mission Valley steps from the Green Line MTS trolley that is a short ride to shopping, dining, and downtown!! Several restaurants and services are within walking distance as well. You will LOVE living here. This unit is renovated with upgraded flooring, granite countertops in bathroom & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, accents, and fixtures/lighting. The master bedroom is large with a walk in closet and can easily accommodate a king sized bed with furniture. Your new home is ready!!



For a 3D walkthrough please got to https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jwHSNxCBSid



Pet's allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee.



Cabrillo Properties

BRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172 - Office

619-832-0173 - Leasing

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.