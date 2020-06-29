5934 Rancho Mission Road

Amenities
Located in the heart of Mission Valley steps from the Green Line MTS trolley that is a short ride to shopping, dining, and downtown!! Several restaurants and services are within walking distance as well. You will LOVE living here. This unit is renovated with upgraded flooring, granite countertops in bathroom & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, accents, and fixtures/lighting. The master bedroom is large with a walk in closet and can easily accommodate a king sized bed with furniture. Your new home is ready!!
For a 3D walkthrough please got to https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jwHSNxCBSid
Pet's allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee.
Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 6/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.