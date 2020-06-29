All apartments in San Diego
5934 Rancho Mission Road

5934 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

5934 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the heart of Mission Valley steps from the Green Line MTS trolley that is a short ride to shopping, dining, and downtown!! Several restaurants and services are within walking distance as well. You will LOVE living here. This unit is renovated with upgraded flooring, granite countertops in bathroom & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, accents, and fixtures/lighting. The master bedroom is large with a walk in closet and can easily accommodate a king sized bed with furniture. Your new home is ready!!

For a 3D walkthrough please got to https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jwHSNxCBSid

Pet's allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 Rancho Mission Road have any available units?
5934 Rancho Mission Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5934 Rancho Mission Road have?
Some of 5934 Rancho Mission Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5934 Rancho Mission Road currently offering any rent specials?
5934 Rancho Mission Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 Rancho Mission Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5934 Rancho Mission Road is pet friendly.
Does 5934 Rancho Mission Road offer parking?
No, 5934 Rancho Mission Road does not offer parking.
Does 5934 Rancho Mission Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 Rancho Mission Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 Rancho Mission Road have a pool?
No, 5934 Rancho Mission Road does not have a pool.
Does 5934 Rancho Mission Road have accessible units?
No, 5934 Rancho Mission Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 Rancho Mission Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5934 Rancho Mission Road does not have units with dishwashers.

