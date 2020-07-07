All apartments in San Diego
5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln

5890 Oceanview Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5890 Oceanview Ridge Lane, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4B/2.5BA w/ 3 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE APRIL 20!

Beautiful 4B/2.5BA house available for lease in Sorrento Valley featuring approximately 1,902 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature large windows providing great natural light. Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Laundry room includes washer/dryer, built in cabinetry and utility sink. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and attached bathroom with dual sinks, large shower stall and soaking tub. Amazing location!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3275
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqu_u57_UjE
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Sorrento Valley
- PARKING: Attached 3 car garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1998

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: security system does not operate and will not be maintained
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5716906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln have any available units?
5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln have?
Some of 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5890 Oceanview Ridge Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

