5885 El Cajon Blvd #101

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium For Rent - Welcome to El Cerrito! Desirable 1st floor, corner unit in gated complex. This unit features a spacious floorplan with luxury vinyl plank flooring, two master suites, washer and dryer in unit, central AC, a beautifully upgraded kitchen with quiet-close cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The private over-sized patio is perfect for enjoying a relaxing evening outdoors.
Utilities included in the price of rent will include Water, Sewer and Trash. This unit comes with 1 off-street parking space just steps from your door and a community swimming pool. Close to shopping, restaurants and SDSU. Access to both the 8 and 94 freeways is a short drive.
We may consider a small pet with an additional deposit of $700. To be eligible to rent this unit you must make 2.5x the rental price, have NO evictions, and good-standing credit. We also require our renters to have renters insurance .
To schedule your personal tour, please call The Comana Company at 619-847-178.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5920093)