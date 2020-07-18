All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
5885 El Cajon Blvd #101
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

5885 El Cajon Blvd #101

5885 El Cajon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5885 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium For Rent - Welcome to El Cerrito! Desirable 1st floor, corner unit in gated complex. This unit features a spacious floorplan with luxury vinyl plank flooring, two master suites, washer and dryer in unit, central AC, a beautifully upgraded kitchen with quiet-close cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The private over-sized patio is perfect for enjoying a relaxing evening outdoors.

Utilities included in the price of rent will include Water, Sewer and Trash. This unit comes with 1 off-street parking space just steps from your door and a community swimming pool. Close to shopping, restaurants and SDSU. Access to both the 8 and 94 freeways is a short drive.

We may consider a small pet with an additional deposit of $700. To be eligible to rent this unit you must make 2.5x the rental price, have NO evictions, and good-standing credit. We also require our renters to have renters insurance .

To schedule your personal tour, please call The Comana Company at 619-847-178.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5920093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 have any available units?
5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 have?
Some of 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 currently offering any rent specials?
5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 is pet friendly.
Does 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 offer parking?
Yes, 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 offers parking.
Does 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 have a pool?
Yes, 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 has a pool.
Does 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 have accessible units?
No, 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5885 El Cajon Blvd #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
